PIERCE — Garrett Wickett said he’s known since he was a boy about the dangers coupled with the thrill of riding bulls.
But that didn’t stop the Pierce native from following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a professional bull rider, which has earned him the opportunity to compete in bull riding tours across the country.
On Saturday, Wickett competed in front of his hometown crowd at the Pierce County Fair as part of the Double S Bull Co.’s Extreme Bull Riding tour that is amid a jaunt across the Midwest.
Wickett, 25, said he started riding bulls when he was 15. He’s been beaten up for lengthy periods of time since first hopping on a 1,000-plus pound bovine animal about a decade ago, having dealt with injuries for much of 2020 and 2021. Wicket has endured arm and leg injuries, and, most recently, a torn groin he suffered in March.
But what keeps Wickett pushing through rehabilitation and the sleepless nights that come with it, he said, is the unwavering love he’s developed for the sport.
“I’m living my dream,” he said. “This is all I wanted to do, and I have a lot of goals that I haven’t yet achieved but I’ve had since I was a little kid. I’m (darn) sure I’m going to try my best to achieve those goals before I do finally hang it up.”
Saturday night’s Extreme Bull Riding event featured more than 30 competitors from Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. Wickett, who hadn’t ridden a bull since March 25 while he recovered from his groin injury, was unable to stay on his bull for the eight seconds needed to earn a score, a performance he called “embarrassing.”
But he said it was a welcomed experience to compete again, especially in front of a packed crowd in Pierce, a place he calls home.
“It’s a humbling experience to be able to come back and ride at these events where I got my start,” said Wickett, who now lives near Hoskins.
Part of Wickett’s bond with bull riding is the chance to meet new people from across the United States and to become friends with his competitors.
“All these guys, they’re family, they’re my brothers,” he said. “And it’s from everybody here to everybody that I co-rodeo with. It’s a big family, and the rodeo family — they’re people you can call on no matter what.
“The Double S crew does such a good job, and they treat us all like family.”
Wickett said he would continue on the Double S tour through the fall before he gears up for a run at additional prestigious tour events in 2023.
SATURDAY’S WINNER of the extreme bull riding event was Jarrett Evans of Springfield, Missouri. Evans was one of only a handful of men who earned a score, posting 86.5 points to edge out a pair of competitors who sported 85.5 points.
Evans, who has been riding an assortment of animals since he was 6 years old, said his win in Pierce “felt really good” because he had drawn impressive bulls that bucked him off prematurely in consecutive events leading up to Saturday.
“Once you get one under your belt, it kind of lights the fire under you and you just keep rolling on, keep driving from there,” he said.
SHAD SMITH, who owns the Double S Bull Co. out of Sidney, Iowa, along with his wife, Vicki, said Double S had come to Pierce County for the past 10 years. What keeps the tour coming back to Pierce, he said, is the viable ranching community and unique passion that locals have for bull riding and bullfighting.
Bull riding on a national level is at risk of continuing to decline in popularity, Smith said, because there simply aren’t as many riders who are willing to commit to a sport that has the potential to take a major physical toll on its participants.
But, Smith said, Double S continues to thrive because of its commitment to cultivating young riders and exposing them to the many successes bull riders can achieve at a professional level.
Saturday’s packed crowd, combined with an autograph line that didn’t dwindle until an hour after the event concluded, are factors that Smith said serve as reminders of bull riding’s fandom in the Midwest.
“Looking at all this, we’re just tickled,” he said.