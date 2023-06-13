MADISON — A Pierce man charged with a pair of felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse of a girl over an eight-year period had his case bound over to Madison County District Court on Monday.
Cody Johnson, 34, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Friday, June 23. He also had a second felony charge — which is punishable by up to 4 years in prison — bound over.
Johnson was charged on May 3 after a teenage girl reported days earlier that Johnson began sexually assaulting her several years earlier.
According to an arrest affidavit, Norfolk police went to an apartment in response to a report of a child sexual assault on April 28.
A woman at the apartment told officers that her daughter disclosed that Johnson had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old. The mother, according to the affidavit, confronted Johnson about the allegations. Johnson allegedly agreed that the girl was being truthful.
Johnson also admitted to knowing that the girl would eventually disclose what had been happening, the mother said. Part of the confrontation between the girl’s mother and Johnson was recorded.
Johnson agreed to meet a detective at the Norfolk Police Division. After having his Miranda rights read to him, Johnson said he wanted an attorney before he would talk to the detective.
After telling Johnson he was free to leave, the detective told Johnson that it was clear that something had occurred between him and the girl. Johnson nodded in agreement before leaving the police station, the detective alleged.
On May 1, the purported victim was interviewed at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center and repeated that Johnson had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old.
The girl alleged that the sexual abuse occurred in Norfolk until she was about 10 years old, when Johnson moved to Pierce. But, she said, Johnson continued to sexually assault her in Pierce at each of the residences he had resided at there.
The detective wrote that he met with Johnson’s work supervisor on May 3. The supervisor said Johnson was uncharacteristically not responding to phone calls or text messages. Further, Johnson’s boss had gone to Johnson’s residence, but he wasn’t home.
His supervisors apparently told him that whatever happened “couldn’t be that bad.” Johnson eventually responded, “When you find out what happened, you won’t feel the same.”
Johnson apparently added that the supervisors would never see him again.
A judge signed a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on May 4. The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force had asked for the public’s assistance in locating Johnson, who was determined by authorities to have fled to Ohio.
Marshals arrested Johnson in Ross County, Ohio, on May 17. He was extradited to Madison County on June 1.
Johnson’s child sexual assault charge is punishable by 20 years to life in prison. He is being held on $500,000 bail.