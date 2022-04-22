MADISON — A man who threatened to kill at least one person while armed with a knife only a day after posting bond was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 41-year-old Troy Chaney to 2½ years in prison for two convictions of terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies. Chaney must serve 15 months less credit for 23 days served before he becomes eligible for mandatory release.
Chaney has become familiar with the Madison County district courtroom over the past 11 months. He’s been convicted of attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault by a confined person and the two terroristic threats counts for which he was sentenced on Thursday.
On Oct. 1, 2021, Chaney posted 10% of a $10,000 bond for the drug charge and was released from the Madison County Jail. The next day, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 400 block of West Omaha Avenue after getting reports that a man, later identified as Chaney, was making threats to kill the owner of the property. Chaney was mad that he apparently was not given property back that he believed was his.
While officers were en route, dispatch relayed that Chaney was believed to have pulled a knife on a man. Chaney put the knife away by the time officers arrived, according to an affidavit supporting his arrest.
A pocketknife was found in Chaney’s pocket, and multiple witnesses confirmed that he had pulled the knife before placing it back in his pocket.
Allegations also were made that Chaney opened a propane tank near a camper on scene and threatened to set the camper on fire if he didn’t get his items back. Two people were inside the camper at the time, police said. Any charges related to the alleged threats to burn the camper were dismissed after the court determined there wasn’t sufficient evidence to charge Chaney with arson-related offenses.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said in court that the terroristic threats were the most serious of the convictions Chaney had tallied up over the past year. Chaney pleaded no contest to the two counts on Feb. 18 and had a more serious weapon charge dismissed in exchange.
“He got into a dispute with one of the victims over some property, and some argument went down,” Kiernan said. “Threats were made, and he brandished a knife. … Additionally, witnesses on the scene provided victim statements that indicated (Chaney) tried to blow up their camper.
“The defendant has been a beneficiary of a fairly favorable plea agreement in this case and, as such, I would ask the court to take that into consideration.”
Brad Ewalt, Chaney’s attorney, asked Johnson to sentence Chaney for the crimes that he pleaded to, not allegations made by the state.
“There are factual disputes of whether or not he brandished a knife, and we had a preliminary hearing about the issues with the propane tank,” Ewalt said. “This court found that it was not sufficient to charge him with that.”
Ewalt said Chaney doesn’t have a horrible criminal record. He has gotten into “a bit more trouble recently,” but most of his record prior to the last 12 months consisted of traffic offenses. Chaney’s recent legal troubles stem from drug issues, Ewalt said.
Chaney has also reportedly exhibited poor behavior in jail, highlighted by his attempted assault conviction for which he was sentenced to 180 days’ incarceration. Ewalt attributed that behavior to Chaney’s frustration with his inability to post bond or have visitation with his family.
“This frustration is causing him to act out a little bit,” Ewalt said. “But Mr. Chaney has indicated that he would be a model probationer if given that opportunity. … He’s ready to move on from this, take care of his business here, get out and be a more productive member of society.”
Chaney hadn’t channeled his frustration properly, Ewalt said, but he had expressed a willingness to seek treatment and be a better person.
Just as he did at his Feb. 14 sentencing for the jail-cell assault, Chaney asked Johnson for a second chance to get his life back.
The sticking points for Johnson as he was determining Chaney’s sentence seemed to be the fact that Chaney lasted just over 24 hours out on bond before he picked up new charges, as well as his less-than-stellar behavior in jail.
“The offenses were committed in this case just one day after being released on bond,” the judge said. “Your behavior while in jail has been extremely poor. Previous bonds have been revoked because of noncompliance with this court’s order. So the court does not believe your character or attitude displayed indicate that you are unlikely to commit another crime.”
Johnson recognized that the threats and alleged brandishing of a knife occurred as the result of a dispute over property but that no such dispute necessitated the threat of a life.
The judge also found that Chaney had not led a law-abiding life for a substantial period of time before his crimes.
“Mr. Chaney, you have led a relatively crime-free life until the past few years — in which you have made up for it,” he said.
As Johnson was making his ruling, Chaney chimed in and attempted to plead his case, to the judge’s dismay.
“This is my time to talk; you have had your time to talk,” Johnson said. “So you need to button your lip unless you want to spend more time in jail on a contempt charge.”
Johnson ruled that it would be unlikely that Chaney would be willing to comply with probation terms and that he would be a risk to the community.
Chaney was handed down a 2½-year term on both counts that were ordered to be served at the same time. He also is charged with felony criminal mischief after he allegedly busted a sprinkler head in his jail cell earlier this month.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for arraignments on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, Nebraska Department of Corrections, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
— Jeremy W. Rood, 46, 211 E. Michigan Ave., tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Rood’s bond, and his custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— Mark D. Vereen, 62, Randolph, failed to appear. His bond was revoked, and a warrant was expected to be issued for his arrest.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Dennis J. Wilson, 31, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to all charges.
Possession of amphetamine
— Ethan D. Gray, 20, Columbus, had his hearing continued to Monday, April 25.
Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver
— Dionte R. Ray, 20, Omaha, tested positive for THC. Johnson revoked Ray’s bond, and his custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Unlawful intrusion
— Yandriel Rojas-Portal, 28, 1000 N. First St., pleaded not guilty.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts
— Percy M. Weaver, 36, 1700 N. Victory Road, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation for possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence
— Luke R. Sukup, 27, 110 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 6, denied the violation.