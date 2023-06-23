An Osmond man who was at the center of an incident involving law enforcement officers last year while he was living at a rural Pierce residence pleaded no contest to two felony charges this week.
Colby Huff, 28, pleaded no contest in Pierce County District Court on Tuesday to two counts of terroristic threats, with each charge carrying up to 3 years in prison.
In exchange for Huff’s pleas, the Pierce County Attorney’s Office dismissed two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony, as well as one count of tampering with evidence and one count of false reporting.
Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg also agreed not to recommend whether the sentences for Huff’s crimes should run concurrently or consecutively to each other. Huff had faced up to 209 years in prison before pleading no contest.
In the early-morning hours of June 19, 2022, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence about 9 miles northeast of Pierce for an incident that involved shots fired. A Pierce police officer and a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had been responding to investigate a purported domestic disturbance involving Huff.
In speaking to authorities, Huff admitted to firing several rounds toward a field where Pierce-area officers had arrived. The officers at the scene described having heard the rocks and gravel near them move as bullets ricocheted off the ground.
Huff said he fired the rounds after police arrived but that he didn’t know that the people who arrived were law enforcement officers.
Huff spent less than a month in jail on $250,000 bail, which was reduced to $125,000 in July. He has remained out of jail since then and is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday, Aug. 31.