PIERCE — An Osmond man who was at the center of an incident in Pierce County last year involving law enforcement officers and gunfire was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Colby Huff, 29, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 2½ years in prison for two counts of terroristic threats. Huff had faced up to a 6-year sentence.
In the early-morning hours of June 19, 2022, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence about 9 miles northeast of Pierce for an incident that involved shots fired. A Pierce police officer and a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had been responding to investigate a domestic disturbance involving Huff inside the home he and his family were living at.
In speaking to authorities, Huff admitted to firing several rounds toward a field where Pierce-area officers arrived. The officers at the scene described having heard the rocks and gravel near them move as bullets ricocheted off the ground.
Huff said he fired the rounds after police arrived but that he didn’t know that the people who arrived were law enforcement officers. Then 27, Huff spent less than a month in jail before having his bail reduced in Pierce County Court from $250,000 to $125,000.
Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg initially charged Huff with two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, as well as one count of false reporting and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He’d faced up to 209 years in prison.
In June, Huff pleaded no contest to the two terroristic threats charges and had the remaining charges dismissed as part of a plea deal. Lohrberg agreed not to recommend whether the sentences for both of Huff’s convictions should run concurrently or consecutively to each other.
Lohrberg said on Thursday that he hoped Huff understood how well of a job that Ron Temple, Huff’s attorney, did in getting the county attorney to agree to the plea deal that was made, which protected Huff from mandatory minimum prison sentences.
In regard to what happened on June 19, 2022, Lohrberg said he was surprised by Huff’s behavior. The county attorney had known of Huff for a long time, he said, and while Huff had been in trouble before, “nothing like this” had ever happened.
“But I think what Mr. Huff needs is some accountability,” Lohrberg told Johnson. “And accountability can be a good thing for somebody — (they can) sit back and think about what they do, how they’re living their life and whether their life is in control. I know a lot of people who have gotten that accountability, and the light bulb turned on and they came back and lived a law-abiding life.
“I think that’s what Mr. Huff needs to have happen to him.”
Lohrberg asked Johnson to sentence Huff to 3 years on each count and, per the plea agreement, left it to the court to decide between a concurrent or consecutive sentence.
Temple said Huff is gainfully self-employed and has been a productive member of society, except when alcohol gets in the way. Alcohol can taint everything a person has done, Temple said, “and that largely applies here.”
The fulcrum of Huff’s case, the defense attorney said, is whether somebody believes that Huff was shooting at law enforcement officers. The probable cause affidavit, police reports and the media would suggest that Huff was shooting at cops, Temple said, but that’s not what happened.
Temple offered transcripts of two depositions taken of the responding officers. He summarized those depositions, which detailed officers’ statements that it was dark that night and they could not see a house, a light or anyone with a gun as they approached the property from the south and parked behind a dense line of trees.
“They both agreed that if they couldn’t see Mr. Huff, Mr. Huff couldn't see them,” he said.
Temple called the situation a “perfect storm” in which an intoxicated Huff was involved in a domestic dispute and shortly thereafter fired several rounds down a (driveway) lane. But, he said, that doesn’t necessarily equate to the conclusion that Huff was shooting at the officers.
“Mr. Lohrberg recognized — and appropriately so — that this wasn’t a situation where Colby Huff was shooting at law enforcement officers,” Temple said. “Was he reckless? Very. We don't need to be firing off guns and rounds and things like that, especially when there is no doubt he knew that law enforcement officers might have been called and might have been on the way. So that's what Mr. Huff is guilty of, and that's what he should be punished for.”
Temple asked Johnson to sentence Huff to a county jail sentence on both counts, which he said would make the accountability that the state is looking for ripe and real to Huff but also allow him to maintain his job and support his family. He also asked the judge to consider concurrent sentences, since Huff did not know that there were two officers who arrived that night.
Huff said he was sorry for acting the way he did, calling his actions “inexcusable behavior.”
Johnson agreed that Huff likely did not know officers were present, but, according to witness statements and reports, he knew somebody was there.
“And firing a deadly weapon has only one purpose,” Johnson said. “The officers indicated they could hear the ricochet off the tree, and so you knew your property better than anyone, and you knew where people may be located.”
The judge described Huff as someone who was uncontrollable, amid an episode of rage, and one who could not be reasoned with, nor reckoned with. He also determined that, because of Huff’s intoxicated state, not much forethought was given to his actions.
“I think you were in a rage. A lot of times people die because someone’s in a rage,” Johnson said. “Afterwards they say they never intended to do this, never intended to kill somebody, never intended to harm someone. But that’s what happens when you're in a rage: you don’t think, or you don’t think rationally.
“You did react in a sudden rage and did intend to shoot in the direction of someone coming down your lane.”
Before June 2022, Huff was on probation for a separate conviction. He admitted to drinking alcohol while he was on probation and to increasing his alcohol use once he got off probation. But he recently had marked a year of sobriety, something Temple described as a demonstration that Huff is ready to behave himself.
Johnson, though, alluded to the pre-sentence investigation report, which indicated that Huff would be likely to reoffend without serious intervention occurring.
“While there are many circumstances, perhaps, Mr. Huff, that a person can say drunken behavior was an excuse and now you're getting treatment, the problem is when the behavior rises to the level of deadly action taken,” Johnson said. “This just cannot be ignored, and it must be dealt with as an extremely serious crime.”
The judge sentenced Huff to 30 months in prison on each count, with the sentences ordered to be served at the same time. Huff must serve 15 months before becoming eligible for mandatory release. He also was ordered to spend 18 months on postrelease supervision.