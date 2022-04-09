MADISON — A man already serving a prison term for drug and weapon charges was sentenced to additional time behind bars on Friday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 30-year-old Cory Frankenberg of Grand Island to 12 to 18 months in prison for criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony. The charge stemmed from an October 2020 incident in which Frankenberg tried cashing a fraudulent check worth $3,500 at a local bank.
The check was filled out to make it appear as if someone with the initials J.O. had written a check made out to a man with the initials W.B. Frankenberg was asked by a bank employee to provide a temporary driver’s license.
The employee suspected the license was fake and made a copy of it. A supervisor at the bank told Frankenberg that it would take a couple of days for the check to process and that Frankenberg could return in a few days.
Frankenberg, under the guise of W.B., told the bank supervisor that he had sold a motorcycle to J.O.’s grandson and that the check was the payment he was owed for the motorcycle. The supervisor told a Norfolk police officer that Frankenberg later changed his story and said he sold a motor home, not a motorcycle, to J.O.’s grandson.
An investigation showed that the signature on the check did not match other signatures of J.O., nor was the font on the driver’s license authentic. The fake license Frankenberg created also listed the issuing date as Oct. 4, 2020, which was a Sunday.
Police were able to locate the actual W.B., who said he never gave anyone, namely Frankenberg, permission to use his name or personal information. About two weeks before the bank incident, W.B. told law enforcement, checks were stolen from his vehicle and one of them was forged. W.B. later learned that a man named Cory from Grand Island was the suspect in the stolen checks incident, he said.
The officer who investigated the case also learned that J.O. had been in the hospital for several months when the incident occurred. J.O.’s daughter told police that J.O. had never purchased a motorcycle or motor home, and that J.O. did not have any grandsons, further incriminating Frankenberg.
Frankenberg pleaded no contest to criminal impersonation on Jan. 7 and, in exchange, an identity fraud charge was dismissed.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Frankenberg’s criminal history was relatively minor up until the past few years, when his meth addiction sent him spiraling.
“In the (presentence investigation report), it indicates he was using daily from (age) 25 to 29,” Hartner said. “Meth use has been the basis for a lot of the issues he’s faced recently.”
Johnson told Frankenberg he would need to take the necessary steps to address his addiction, which the judge said contributes to Frankenberg’s threat to the community.
Johnson ordered Frankenberg’s sentence to be completed after he finishes a 3- to 12½-year term he is already serving for convictions out of Hall County for possession of morphine with intent to deliver and possession of a concealed weapon. Frankenberg was given credit for 7 days served.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Johnson on Friday on the following charges:
Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse
— Jessica Arredondo, 28, 901 S. 16th St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with the intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam
— Zolana M. Costello, 40, Creighton, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
— Joseph W. Hogeland, 42, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Elena Flores, 25, 725 S. 20th St., Unit D, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Reckless driving, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Joshua T. Gunderson, 37, 408 S. 15th St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer
— Nasim A. McQueen, 22, Omaha, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, was unable to appear after he was indicted and detained on federal charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container, obstructing a police officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, Norfolk, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Her custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Claudio M. Rodriguez, 31, 106 Jefferson Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 30, Grand Island, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of alprazolam
— Bruce M. Simonsen, 24, Wisner, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 39, Omaha, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Sheila A. Tift, 51, Norfolk, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500), burglary
— Andrew J. Wilson, 42, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — third offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD
— Dennis J. Wilson, 30, 115 W. Maple Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Probation violation for conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree assault
— Jairo Ortega, 20, 704 N. Eighth St., admitted to violating his probation.
Probation violation for possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence
— Luke R. Sukup, 26, 110 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 6, had his case continued to Thursday, April 21.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting
— Brit Blanchard, 34, Madison County Jail, had his bond reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, with 10% required for release.
First-degree assault
— Kalin M. Bennett, 20, Madison County Jail, had a motion denied to reduce his bond from $5,000 to $3,000.