Raising livestock and crops sometimes results in odors and dust. As a result, farmers sometimes get protective of rural land being used for anything but farming.
That situation happened Thursday evening as the Madison County Joint Planning Commission conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of Brice Arens, doing business as First Party Rental, for a conditional use permit so he could construct a building and locate a business south of Norfolk in agriculturally zoned land.
The yet to be completed building would be used for customers to drop off and rent tables, chairs and tents for special occasions. Arens also would make deliveries in a covered trailer.
The request will go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration, likely on Tuesday, June 6.
Arens said the business is already established, having begun in 2013 in Norfolk. It is his intention to purchase it and locate it on land that he and his sister own that is south of Norfolk, just west of Highway 81. There is no residence on the property, which is about 22 acres of pasture land. It is described as in Section 20, Township 23, Range 1.
Arens said his intention is to have the business all located in one place to make it easier for customers.
“Graduation is the busy time for about three solid weeks. Maybe there are 10 to 12 people coming a week, then maybe one or two (per week the rest of the year),” Arens said.
The impact on traffic should be minimal, he said, and it is located on a blacktop road.
Elaine Renner, a neighbor in the area, questioned if there would be activities out there such as parties, especially since there are railroad tracks and a train that goes through. Arens said there would be no parities out there.
During discussion on the permit, commissioners specified as one of the conditions that no parties could be held out there.
Jed Christiansen, another neighbor, said he farms to the north. While he supports entrepreneurship and business, this is a business that could be located in town. Granting the conditional use permit could get business started in the area, which could eventually lead to opposition if Christiansen or others want to seek a livestock waste permit out there.
“This activity isn’t ag in any way, shape or form,” Christiansen said, noting there are many places in Norfolk where it could be located.
Roger Acklie, joint planning commission chairman, said he believes the zoning regulations allow this type of operation in an agriculturally zoned area with a conditional use permit. As such, it would be difficult for the county to vote it down when it is allowed, he said.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said that is correct. “It is allowed,” she said.
Commissioner Merlin Milander said he is familiar with the property. It isn’t suitable for farming, with this probably about the highest use of property that could occur there, he said.
Commissioner Merlin Oswald said there were good points made by all sides. Oswald said he agrees that he doesn’t want to ruin the integrity of the agricultural nature of the property, but this isn’t a highly populated area and should not add a lot of traffic.
Oswald said it would be similar to seed dealership in the country for traffic.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to forward it to the county board for consideration.