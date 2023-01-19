No one from the public attended the Norfolk Planning Commission meeting Wednesday morning.
Noticeably absent were representatives of Planer Properties, owners of a home and salvage operation at 1600 S. Fifth St., near Northwestern Avenue. They were seeking to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a watchman or caretaker facility in the existing district at that site.
In a public hearing at the Dec. 20 meeting, property resident Cheryl Knight told commissioners that she has lived in the house on that piece of land for several years and receives reduced rent from the owners to act as a watchman for the salvaging operation that occurs there.
“If you remember, we had several questions last time. We asked the applicant to come back,” said commission chairman Dan Spray after the topic was removed from the table and opened for discussion at Wednesday’s meeting. “Last time, it was the lady who was living there as the watchman (who spoke). We don’t have anyone to speak on behalf of that. We also had questions around the employee status that we were wanting answered. Obviously, there’s nobody here for that.”
Spray told the other commissioners present that he had asked for the previous conditional use permit — which was granted in 2003 — and minutes from that meeting to be pulled for review. The property was the subject of a review in 2004 because there had been “multiple property maintenance complaints,” Spray said.
Given the history, Spray said he wanted city compliance officer Adam Smith to take a more in-depth look. Smith told commissioners the city had received a call from concerned neighbors in August regarding the general area around Fifth Street and Northwestern Avenue, and the property at 1600 S. Fifth St. was applicable to that concern.
Showing aerial photos of the property taken in 2019, Smith said not much had changed in regard to its condition.
“There were several campers seemingly abandoned. One had an extension cord from the shop running to a window air conditioner,” Smith said. “At the time, Gene Planer’s contention was the workers would go in there to cool off. That, in itself, is a major violation.”
Smith said the property also had numerous inoperable and unlicensed vehicles, as well as piles of scrap on the ground and a rudimentary overhang made from old tin “and whatever they could find” between two buildings.
“Since August, we’ve been working with Gene. His contention is, ‘I’m trying to make a living. I’m a scrapper.’ I’m trying to meet him a little bit to come up with an action plan. It’s been relatively slow,” Smith said. “In his defense, he’s difficult to get a hold of, but when we can communicate, he’s very amicable.”
Seven conditions were listed on the original conditional use permit, which was granted 20 years ago, and after listening to Smith, Spray said he could identify at least four that were being violated. Among those were maintenance codes not being followed, inoperable and unlicensed motor vehicles were being stored and compliance with other city, county and state regulations were not being followed, Spray said. In 2004, many of the same permit violations were taking place and have not yet been addressed, he added.
“This appears to be something that has been ongoing in my opinion, and I guess I have a bit of a problem with allowing it to continue,” Spray said.
“I have to agree with that,” commissioner Dirk Waite said. “It’s been 20 years.”
Commissioner Jacob Thone inquired about the payroll status or employment status of the resident who claimed to be the watchman on the property.
City planner Valerie Grimes said she had contacted the Planers a couple of times about the issue, in hopes of seeing tax documents or a 1099 as proof that the resident was an employee. Grimes said she finally spoke with them on Tuesday, but there did not appear to be any documentation of the resident being an employee although she does receive reduced rent.
“The wife said, ‘We’ve been thinking about doing a 1099, but it was mainly her boyfriend or husband or whoever used to live with her (that was the employee), and he’s no longer there,’” Grimes said. “It’s more of just a discount on the rent than anything else.”
Hearing this, Thone said he did not believe the Planers have done their due diligence in maintaining the property and are not being good neighbors.
When brought to a vote, the motion for the conditional use permit failed unanimously among commissioners who were present. Commissioners Chad Bryant and Kaycee Kube were absent from the meeting. One member from the public did arrive at the meeting, which lasted about 11 minutes, as commissioners were adjourning.