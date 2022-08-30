Don Ridder’s life changed in the blink of an eye on the evening of Aug. 11, 1977.
Then a 17-year-old student at West Point Central Catholic, Ridder and his 20-year-old brother, James, were less than a mile from their parents’ rural West Point home when their vehicle collided with another at an unmarked intersection. The accident left the younger Ridder, who was driving, injured with a serious concussion. His older brother, a football player at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, died in the crash.
Nearly 40 years would pass before Don Ridder would find the strength to talk to anyone about the accident. Now, he has written a book — “James: Never Forgotten” — that serves as a tribute to his brother and the faith that helped keep their large family close.
“I really felt like I wanted to give something to my family and close friends,” Ridder said. “That accident took a very special person away from our world. You can’t replace that, but I felt that (writing the book) was something I could do.”
Ridder said it took years for him to develop the confidence to consider writing a book. He spent much of his adult life working in education administration, including a brief role as president at Norfolk Catholic Schools. He now lives in west Omaha and works as the executive director of an independent memory care and assisted living facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
While Ridder said he enjoyed his time in education and has fond memories of working in Norfolk, his desire to help serve people grew as he got older.
“To do that, what better than to work for a senior home?” Ridder asked. “What I love about it is it’s all about trust and compassion and serving others and helping others be better. I think that’s why God put us here.”
That’s ultimately part of the reason he wrote the book about his brother, as well.
Ridder said the idea to write “James: Never Forgotten” revealed itself back in 2015. At the time, he only had begun to process the tragedy that befell the Frank and Henrietta Ridder family so many years earlier.
“It just hit me like a ton of bricks, if you will,” Ridder said of the desire to write. “It was like all of a sudden God was saying, ‘Here’s your chance to do something about it.’ ”
Ridder said in the fall of the prior year, he had asked his brother, David — who was the first on the scene of the accident — about what happened the night their brother died. The head injury had stripped his own memory of the event and, in the years that followed, he never asked about it, nor had anyone talked to him about the accident.
“I never really faced what happened,” Ridder said.
Ridder eventually set out to interview each of his siblings, as well as James’ closest friends and girlfriend, Janet Lueckenhoff, about their late sibling and friend. Initially, Ridder said, he had a couple of primary goals. Among them, he wanted a better understanding of what happened the night of the accident and why his family never spoke with him about it. He also hoped to work through some of the guilt he felt as the driver of the car in the accident that took his brother’s life.
But the intertwined writing and healing processes became difficult for Ridder, and he put the project aside. “It just got really hard to do because I was busy, and also emotionally, that was the first time I really ever faced it. I faced it on my own as I was writing, and I stopped.”
Ridder said he didn’t pick up the project again until the summer of 2021 after reading about the large percentage of people who start writing a book with great passion but don’t finish for one reason or another.
“I sure as (heck) was not going to be one of those people,” Ridder said.
Picking up the project again, Ridder said he wrote and rewrote and then rewrote the book again. Throughout the process, Ridder said, he recognized a common thread between all of the people with whom he spoke.
“We all thought the same of James. They used different words, but everybody thought the same. It wasn’t that he was gone so long and people were just saying nice things. ... It solidified the importance of writing it because it wasn’t just (me) who thought James was unique and special and extremely talented in everything he did. It was my whole family and other people.”
With the book now available, Ridder said there are additional goals he hopes to attain with it. He hopes the story will be a blessing to his family and those who were devastated by James’ death. He hopes it will help others who have endured similar situations. He hopes to create a lasting legacy for his brother, who was taken too soon. And he hopes those who read the book will take away something about his brother that will make them happier and better, so they can have a positive effect on the lives of others in a similar way that James had on so many in his short life.
Ridder said he also hopes the book helps offer to readers a glimpse of the faith that was so important in helping his parents lead their family through struggles that came before and after James’ death.
“The way Mom and Dad lived their faith, it was a perfect model as far as what it means to be parents and a couple at the same time,” he said. “When tough times come, you really find out what you’re really about. Mom and Dad — the tougher the time, they better they were. That’s what they taught us. ... They never wavered on anything. They were solid rocks.”