Pay compression is not new, but thanks to COVID-19, it’s gotten worse.
Pay compression, or wage compression, can happen when a new employee gets hired onto a new job at a higher wage than long-term employees. Pay compression not only affects workers, but businesses as well.
According to Greg Sulentic, a franchise owner of Express Employment Professionals, pay compression is a result of when demand exceeds supply. Particularly, right now there is a demand for high-skilled workers and not enough of them in the job market.
“There has been a shortage of high-skilled workers, and it created a vacuum where there was nobody there to replace them,” Sulentic said.
While pay compression existed before COVID-19, Sulentic said the pandemic accelerated it tremendously.
“The pandemic provided a huge shift to the workforce, and wages skyrocketed over the last year,” Sulentic said. “I’ve been in this industry for 25 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
As workers leave for higher-paying jobs, employers are forced to find ways to hire new employees. Some of these tactics include promising sign-on bonuses or offering a higher wage than long-term employees.
“It’s almost a bidding game,” Sulentic said.
According to Sulentic, employees can take steps to avoid or fix pay compression if it is happening to them. But it’s not an easy task.
First, inform your employer that you know that you are getting paid less. Then if all else fails, you can file a complaint under the Equal Pay Act.
In 2014, President Barack Obama signed into effect section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which prohibited employers from limiting employees’ activities related to “collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection.” In other words, you have the right to discuss your pay.
While pay compression can hurt employees, it also can be hurtful toward businesses, Sulentic said.
“It is causing even more pressure on employers to drive wages up,” Sulentic said.
Sulentic said that when workers learn that they are earning less, they often quit in search of better pay. Then, the cycle continues if the business fails to fix its wages. Oftentimes, having to hire new people can be a more expensive and time-consuming task for employers.
“As employees get desperate, they move onto new employers,” Sulentic said. “It’s a spiraling effect.”
Meanwhile, employers may struggle to find new people to fill positions.
“Employers are more concerned about recruiting new employees than they are necessarily about older employees,” Sulentic said.
While some employers are able to raise their wages for longtime employees, others can’t afford it. So some businesses succumb to the pressures of pay compression while others find creative ways to avoid it.
One of the steps that employers can take to fight pay compression includes offering workshops to train lower-skilled workers, according to Sulentic.
This way employers can retain and make their workers more valuable.
According to Eric Thompson, an economics professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the search for valuable, younger workers is a natural part of pay compression.
Right now, younger people are viewed as more valuable in the workforce because they have new skills and they are more willing to move, Sulentic said.
“If you’re an older worker and you like your job, do you really want to start again?” Thompson said, “Maybe you just put up with it.”
This means that older workers are less likely to move for a better job — and more likely to accept a lower wage.
“(Employers) feel like there’s less concern about the more senior workers and, therefore, they don’t raise their wages as much as younger workers,” Thompson said.
While Sulentic said pay compression has worsened because of COVID-19, Thompson said pay compression has been around for a while and might be a natural economic trend.
“It’s a phenomenon that has been around in the past,” Thompson said. “So I have to say from a purely economic point of view, it’s not clear as being problematic.”
According to Sulentic, there is hope in the future that the issue with supply and demand will heal. Younger people are starting to attend trade schools, which is a plus for the economy.
“In the long term, trade schools will increase and employers will pay higher wages,” Sulentic said.