Sometimes it’s best to let go to see what’s ahead.
That was the sentiment on Saturday as Northeast Community College celebrated the kickoff to its 50th academic year while also commemorating the upcoming demolition of the college’s Maclay Building through the unveiling of a 19-year-old time capsule buried next to the building.
In her opening remarks, college president Leah Barrett introduced alumni, current students, staff and previous college president Robert Cox, who served from 1972 to 1995. Cox’s wife, Helen Ann, also attended.
“When you have a celebration like this, it’s so important to talk about the people who brought us here today,” Barrett said.
Barrett gave a brief history of the building and said it was named after Don Maclay, the first president of the “early version” of the college, which was Northeast Nebraska Technical College.
The first structure on campus, the Maclay Building completed construction in 1971. But just four days after staff moved in, Maclay died of a heart attack.
“His death came at the end of the week that the move-in into his new offices had been completed. So he only occupied his office for four days,” Barrett said.
With the building’s removal, Barrett said the college could add a number of additional programs relating to administration, staff, professional business and health information management systems that will align better with the college’s central cause: “To help learners reach all of their educational and workforce goals,” she said.
She further explained how the programs would aid in planning for the college’s diverse crowd of students, including English language learners, individuals new to the U.S., those who need to finish their high school diploma and dual enrollment students.
“When we bring those students together with our academic leadership and facility, it really helps to make those pathways easier as we talk about producing more graduates and more vitality to Northeast Nebraska.”
A DRILL, HANDS and a wood chip proved inadequate to successfully unlock the stubborn capsule before a Northeast instructor intervened and opened the capsule with a crowbar and hammer.
Following the brief hiccup, current students unveiled a number of documents found in the capsule, including photos of bulletin boards, a copy of the FAFSA form for student aid, a Madison County visitor’s guide and a copy of the Sept. 12, 2003, edition of the Daily News.
The capsule was buried on April 20, 2004, in celebration of the college’s 30th anniversary and melded items significant to that time period as well as those from a previous time capsule buried in the 1970s, including an Excedrin pain relief medication bottle and a student survival manual.
Makayla and Joe Ottis, both members of the coalition of students who crafted the capsule, said the college’s student ambassadors, government and fellowship were a part of that project that began during the 2003-04 school year.
Joe Ottis said he and Makayla were members of the student government and contributed a club shirt, CD and photos.
“I think it took a lot of thought because we all wanted something fun, yet meaningful (to capture) what things were like at that time,” Makayla said.
A new time capsule will be created by current students at the college over the course of the coming school year, according to a press release previewing Saturday’s itinerary.
In her closing remarks, Barrett highlighted the college’s growth since the 1970s and said the six-building college now serves 20 counties and nearly 60 high schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Saturday’s celebrations also included bouncy houses for children and live music from Frippery, a Norfolk-based band that performed contemporary cover pop songs in Hawks Village, located in the heart of the college campus.
About 120 people attended the time capsule unveiling, according to new director of public relations Jerry Guenther.