Expect to see improvements at Skyview Park and Liberty Bell Park in the near future.
At last week’s Norfolk City Council meeting, council members authorized city officials to begin reviewing qualifications and considering proposals for a new fishing dock at Skyview Lake and a new restroom at Liberty Bell Park.
According to parks and recreation director Nate Powell, the city is taking a different approach on considering these improvements.
“This is a new process that we’re going through here tonight,” Powell said. “(The) council did adopt a resolution for design build contracts last year.”
Powell said the design build process already has allowed the city to get two projects done.
“In my experience, it allows us to keep our costs down rather than overdesigning a project that we can’t afford. We know the total before we even start on the project, the design costs and what the costs of the facilities will be,” Powell said.
Powell said the new process also opened the door for local contractors to have a better opportunity to work on the projects. He added that this works well for specialty items in the city’s parks.
Funds to complete the project will be provided through a $250,000 donation from Jack and Norma Kohler. These funds are part of a larger $1 million donation from Kohler, who died in September 2021. At Kohler’s request, the donation has been earmarked for use in recreational projects around the city.
As part of the contractor selection process, the city will publicize requests for qualifications from local contractors. From the respondents, city officials will choose three that best meet the qualifications, and they will be given the opportunity to submit formal proposals and bids for the projects. Powell said this is a 30-day process.
A selection committee made up of Powell, other city officials, two members of the council and a citizen of Norfolk will select the contractors.
Once proposals and bids are submitted, the council will vote on the winning contractor and give final authorization for the projects.