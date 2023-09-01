The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division hosted a set of public meetings this week aimed at building public awareness about a proposed master plan for city parks facilities.
Parks director Nate Powell has been working with the parks board in recent months to develop improvement plans that include completion of the Johnson Park project, new facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Liberty Bell Park and an overall vision of providing park facilities within a 10-minute walk of anyone living in the community.
The first meeting was a public parks board meeting on Tuesday in which PROS Consulting presented their ideas for the master plan and walked board members and attendees through an online survey gauging interest in facility improvements and expectations for the future. Powell explained that while this was the board’s first report from PROS officials, the city had been working with the group over the past couple of months.
PROS is an Indianapolis-based firm that specializes in municipal parks planning and development projects, as well as other strategic planning services.
On behalf of PROS, its president, Leon Younger, said this week’s presentation and the survey were part of their process for determining the best possible path forward for the city as it improves its parks and recreational option for the community.
“We’re in the middle of the public engagement process right now,” Younger said. “That process will usually take about six weeks to finish.”
Younger said that through the survey, they are able to determine demographic information that will provide an idea of the interests of the community and its ability to utilize the planned facilities.
PROS has 28 years of experience in parks and recreation management consulting and is recognized nationally for improvements it has made in other communities similar to Norfolk.
“A lot of people ask, ‘Is this a strategic plan? Is it a master plan?’ It’s kind of a combined process,” Younger said. “It basically addresses the vision for the parks system, usually done every five or 10 years. It focuses on land and what you want to do with your neighborhood parks, community parks and trails.”
Younger said developing a strategy for ongoing management of the parks facilities is another aspect of the work the company performs.
Following the PROS presentation, board members participated in the survey, and their results were compiled by Younger. Preliminary research conducted by PROS indicates that Northeast Nebraskans are physically fit compared to many other areas of the nation and enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, football, volleyball and soccer.
Other data compiled by the consulting firm shows that average annual income for Norfolkans runs about $10,000 per year below the national average. Younger said that given this information, it will be important to develop recreational options that are of interest to the public, and yet affordable.
The second meeting was a public forum on Wednesday night in the city council chambers where citizens were shown the PROS presentation and asked to participate in the survey.
Younger said the survey also would be distributed in the community for those who could not attend either event.
As survey results are established and the parks master plan takes shape, city officials have said they will share the results with the community and that other public events will be scheduled to try to keep the public informed and involved.