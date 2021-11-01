The park behind the Norfolk Veterans Home has been a popular place for picnics, ceremonies and other events since it opened eight years ago.
But it was especially appreciated the past two summers when the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on indoor activities.
“Families were able to have visits during the pandemic,” said Deb Becker, activities coordinator at the veterans home. “It was utilized almost every week and weekend during this time.”
Heroes Park is a 7-acre tract of land behind the Norfolk Veterans Home that was transformed into a space where veterans can spend time outside. It includes paths that are wide enough for wheelchairs, benches, picnic and play areas and an open-air pavilion where ceremonies, picnics and other events take place. Prairie grasses, wildflowers and a windmill make it an open and inviting refuge.
“The park provided freedom to be outdoors walking, enjoying the fresh air and sunny days,” Becker said. “They are able to spend time with peers or just by themselves — just sitting on the benches and watching nature.”
Since opening, the park has been the site of carnivals, fireworks, dedications, veterans’ ceremonies, watermelon feeds, various picnics/cookouts, family anniversary parties and reunions, Becker said.
The effort to create a park behind the veterans home began more than 10 years ago with the creation of the Norfolk Veterans Home Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a volunteer board of directors. That board and others raised private funds to build the park, which was dedicated in November 2013.
The foundation is still active and continues to fund projects to support the home and its residents.
“During the height of the pandemic, we were able to purchase iPads for the veterans to use to FaceTime with family members,” said Jenny Last, who has been a member of the foundation board since its inception. “We’ve funded exercise equipment, horseshoe pits, two specially designed gaming systems, grills and picnic tables for the park.”
The foundation also oversees special projects at the home, including memorials that have been added to the flag plaza in front of the facility, which is located on East Benjamin Avenue. Those include the Vietnam, Korean and WWII memorials, and the addition of the Canteen Lady sculpture to the park, Last said.
One of the features in the flag plaza is the Wall of Heroes, which is actually several walls with tiles bearing information about veterans. Some of the tiles have QR codes that allow the viewer to link to a website that offers more of the veteran’s story. Tiles are still available and may be purchased at www.supportheroespark.org.
“I encourage others to visit the plaza in front of the … home. There’s a lot of history there,” Last said.