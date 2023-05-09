Parent involvement policy hearing draws large crowd

A hearing on parental involvement policies at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday evening drew a large number of attendees to speak on topics ranging from transparency to curriculum content and even the high school Gay-Straight Alliance.
Margo Chenoweth of Norfolk was among those who spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing. She said parents were not given an adequate opportunity to review textbooks before their purchase by the district. She alleged that extra readings recommended by the textbooks presented “CRT” and “inappropriate sexual content.” She referred to textbooks and recommended reading as containing “un-American ideas.”
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson addressed the concerns expressed by Chenoweth, stating that teachers and administrators are involved in vetting textbooks, and the materials mentioned by Chenoweth are not used in the curriculum.
Chenoweth apologized for saying “untrue things,” adding that she had received her information secondhand.
Steve Jessen of Norfolk spoke up to agree that there was not adequate time for parents to review materials, especially when committee meetings took place during the workday.
Ken Ramsay of Norfolk invoked wider concerns regarding transparency of the content of curriculum and student activities. He expressed a concern about the contents of school libraries, saying they contained “controversial books” while noting that they contained “less sexualized books” than other districts.
He also expressed concern about clubs like the Gay-Straight Alliance: “The Gay-Straight Alliance, I’m not sure where that crosses a line, where it’s sexually, you know, conversations, what kind of curriculum, what kinds of things are going on in those clubs, you know, when does a parent have access or is allowed to probe that in an appropriate manner, right?”
Ramsay requested additional transparency for parents and added that “critical race theory … DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) or social emotional learning, those things can really condition and open the door for what parents really do worry about, like transsexualization-conditions and ‘Hey, what do you identify as?’ ”
Board member Cindy Booth responded to Ramsay by stating that she felt it was important to keep policies local, and to listen to the input of parents.
Jeremy Stanley of Norfolk also spoke on transparency. He said his daughter in high school took a quiz that asked questions about homophobia and transgender and sexual identities. “To me, these questions are highly inappropriate,” he said.
Thompson agreed that the questions were inappropriate and said the questions Stanley mentioned were found in an online curriculum that was disabled as soon as they were brought to the district’s attention.
Peggy Hoffman of Norfolk spoke on Legislative Bill 575, the Sports and Spaces Act, which would require students to compete on sports teams consistent with their assigned gender at birth.
Although the board government relations committee proposed that any policy regarding sports and gender should wait until after LB 575 was decided to prevent unnecessary revisions, Hoffman advocated for a policy to be enacted sooner to “protect female athletes.”
No students or student athletes of Norfolk Public Schools spoke on any issues raised during the course of the meeting.