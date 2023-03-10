When the world, including Northeast and North Central Nebraska went through the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a difficult time.
Businesses of all sizes shut down, some for more than a few weeks. Students didn’t attend grade schools, junior highs, high schools and colleges, then engaged in distance learning. Nursing homes didn’t allow visitors. Churches didn’t hold public worship services.
Media reports, especially television news, were filled with death counts. Just about everyone knew of at least one family member or friend who died or suffered from COVID.
Yet health care workers and hospitals, like Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, figured out how to operate in a bubble — as best they could — providing crucial health care.
Looking back, it would not have happened without the support of the Faith Regional Health Services Board of Directors, the medical staff, employees and the public.
In some ways, they had to combine some of the disaster preparedness drills they used for guidance. Yet, much of it was new, like operating on a blank canvas. The closest thing the world had been through occurred a century earlier during the so-called Spanish flu, when health care was different.
The following is designed to help provide insight into how Faith Regional responded, with a question-and-answer session with Kelly Driscoll, the president and CEO.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on everyone, but no more so than hospitals and health care workers. What were some of the things you learned from it?
COVID obviously rocked everyone’s world. I think one thing people don’t understand is that we are still in an emergency declaration. The pandemic never went away; it has been extended. We kind of heard that COVID went away, but COVID has a different definition than what the pandemic is. We have always had COVID, and while it has ebbed and flowed as far as capacity and numbers, it’s never gone away.
The federal declaration has allowed us to have waivers to continue to be flexible in areas of operation such as patient flow. For example, we have an acute rehab unit. The way the licensure governing body regulates it allows for acute rehab patients only. Under the waiver of the federal declaration, when we have increased capacity, we can put patients that are NOT acute rehab patients in there. Under the old regulations or the stricter regulations, we wouldn’t be able to do that.
Another positive, we are trying to work through that as an industry, is to allow hospitals to have more flexibility to be able to continue to provide the patient care that is needed and not try to fit every disease into a box.
The flexibility at Faith has been a consistent contributing factor as well. With high-quality, specialized care, we have been able to provide for more critical patients, certainly more than your average independent hospital in a community our size. That flexibility has allowed us to increase our capacity more so than we have done in the past. So now we are working through “What does that look like in the future?” as this continues on.
Does the federal declaration affect all hospitals? Or is Faith different? I guess, I mean it sounds like certain hospitals are not mandated to follow all the rules they regularly had?
The federal declaration does mandate certain things. Under it, we still must wear masks inside hospital licensed space. There has been some relaxation with that. If it is a non-licensed space, you don’t necessarily need to wear masks unless there are symptoms, or patients who have tested positive or something that follows the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.
Where it really does benefit all hospitals that are under the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) is that it allows more flexibility because of the waivers.
Another example would be negative pressure rooms. You didn’t need as many negative pressure rooms prior to COVID. You rarely used them, but that is a room that you need to use under COVID. Under the waiver, we were able to do so.
So what is a negative-pressure room?
A negative-pressure room is when you literally change the pressure in the room from a positive pressure to a negative-pressure. It helps to contain the isolation. COVID is a respiratory disease and so the best practice is to have a negative-pressure room. They are isolation rooms to prevent airborne microorganisms in the room from escaping.
Most hospitals don’t have the capacity for the kind of COVID patients we had, so you lease those additional units. Under the waiver, it allows those leased units.
OK, but so I understand, can you have more than one person in a negative-pressure room?
You can, but we have not.
So did you build on to get more negative-pressure rooms during the pandemic?
We do have built-in rooms, but not enough to take care of the volume that is required. Under the waiver, you lease them. The patient experience did not change. They are in them 24/7. It is a structural unit with isolation masks and gowns.
I see. So you had to lease some more negative-pressure rooms? Is this some type of portable units that we heard about early on outside of the hospital?
They are leased from a company. We had them on the first and second floors in the bed tower. We continue to put patients in them because of the volume that continues to ebb and flow.
So to the average citizen when COVID first hit, it was a new, scary thing. When patients arrived in Omaha and UNMC, everyone had on gowns and layers of protective clothing. Next, we heard that it was so deadly that a Chinese doctor who helped track the spread had died. Then it became a concern that about the only way to protect ourselves from this unknown was to shut down the economy. Initially, it was supposed to be temporary to flatten the curve, but then the length of time grew. Can you comment on how much the health care world changed because of the pandemic?
It was a world that health care had not known in the sense that we are a very regulated industry. The first shocking moment in health care was when the regulations were waived.
An example would be nursing students. It had been that you could not practice until you took your nursing boards (licensure). Under this waiver, it allowed that if you graduated, you could practice instead of taking your boards and waiting three months. You could, in a sense, work as a nursing student, for example. That was just one way to allow a way to expand the workforce.
Now that might be seem minor, but for us, what does that look like? How do we train? It really wasn’t minor so much because we have patients coming in and we want to make sure patients are getting quality and the right care.
Looking back, we were blessed. We had Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, infectious disease specialist. She stayed up on the disease development and treatment protocols. She was amazing. We had a team that was engaged in the state and with Nebraska Medicine. We were almost able to stay in with real-time data as it changed. Not every state had that. We still to this day have very robust calls on what is happening and what is coming down and what is forecast for the future, so we can prepare better for what is happening or what could happen.
That showed in our data as well. We had good quality outcomes. We had a staff that was very engaged. We were able to communicate that quickly, not that it was easy, as it did change pretty rapidly.
And then when the spike continued to evolve, while you are never prepared quite for that kind of capacity as the whole state was experiencing, we found that we were actually leading the pack as far as accepting transfers in. So as stressed as we were, we still continued to provide that quality care that people expect from us. And that was, quite frankly, because everyone was focused on our mission.
When you are in such a situation, who decides on capacity and transfers? Is it the hospital board, you and your team or does the government mandate it?
It was a mixture of all. We kept the board very informed. Some was government mandated. There was also the state transfer center, which was a rotational basis of accepting transfers by hospitals. More importantly than that, we were always asking, “What is needed to take care of as many patients as we can?” That was the focus we had.
Sometimes it meant we need to spend the money to increase our capacity to get a second negative pressure unit on second floor so we could open up a second unit. Sometimes it meant that we had to pay more in traveling nursing staff to bring in more nurses. Sometimes it meant we needed to send a physician out to outreach so they weren’t coming here because we were at capacity.
It really was situational, depending on where we were at, at that particular moment. It changed quickly. The board allowed us that flexibility. They were very supportive, and we were given that opportunity to make those decisions quickly.
So would there be any other individuals or departments who did exceptional?
This was really a team effort. It was an event that involved everyone. Our ICU (intensive care unit), of course, was extremely full. And we had departments that weren’t full that would help us out with running, because everyone was needing to gear up and gown up. Folks in marketing and other departments were trained to help out because we needed them at that peak. It was all hands on deck from myself to anyone willing to help. So, I really can’t say necessarily that it was anyone or any department in particular. It was really a complete organization focus.
Since then, we have evolved and treatments have changed and continue to do so.
So how have treatments for COVID changed, in simple terms, if possible?
In a generic sense, monoclonal antibody therapies are a phased, recognized-treatment that have helped to prevent death from COVID. It took time to develop that. It has developed with variants, and so in the last three years as COVID has evolved, those treatments have changed and patients are in the hospital fewer days. There have been other changes, too.
You mentioned the team effort it took. How proud are you of the Faith Regional team?
I couldn’t be more proud of the staff. Number one, they had an absolute, unwavering focus on the mission and doing the right thing. Nobody wavered, from our housekeeping staff, to our nursing staff, to our physicians, to our board and everybody in between. It was an absolute unwavering dedication to the mission. Everyone felt very engaged and not that everyone agreed on everything, but that is true in anything. But everyone agreed we needed to take care of patients. And everyone agreed we had a mission here to do that. I do believe that was part of our success.
What does the future hold? Are we in danger of COVID because we might be letting our guard down or is this manageable, like the flu or some other ailment or disease?
I can only speak for Faith Regional in that we are always going to be proactive like we would be for any other disease. It is always going to be a concern as long as it has a potential disease outbreak. We have put processes in play and we continue working with Nebraska Medicine and the state to forecast, so we can be prepared and not be reactive.