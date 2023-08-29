A young pageant winner from Norfolk is on a mission to help make life a bit easier for cancer patients.
Ruby Thone of Norfolk, who recently was crowned the National American Miss Nebraska (Junior Pre Teen) in Des Moines, Iowa, calls her mission “Ruby’s Rainbow of Hope.” It involves making care bags packed with a cozy blanket, an activity book and other essential items, as well as a special note of encouragement, and donating them to those who are battling cancer.
“We just want the cancer patients to know that they’re not alone,” said Ruby, who is the daughter of Jake and Angie Thone of Norfolk.
Ruby’s heart to ease the burden of cancer patients began in 2016 after her mother was diagnosed with the disease. In April, Ruby won an award from the Youth Philanthropy Council, which donated money toward her cause. She used those funds to make care bags for the patients and donated them to the Carson Cancer Center.
While her mother no longer has cancer, Ruby continues her mission. Over the past several weeks, she has been working toward the goal of raising $1,000 to make more bags by running lemonade stand. She has raised about $850 so far.
She’s using “Ruby’s Rainbow of Hope” as a pageant platform, as well. In addition to being crowned National American Miss Nebraska, she also received the Miss Personality award, was the winner of the spokesmodel speech competition, winner of the top model competition and was third runner-up in acting.
In the top model competition, Ruby said the competition is not about looks: “You’re not just doing the poses.”
“They don’t judge the girls on outward appearances,” said Ruby’s mother, Angie. “They come in and pose while still holding a conversation with the photographers. They want to see how interactive they can be simply by being their selves.”
Angie Thone said one of her favorite things about the competition is that girls under 12 years old aren’t allowed to wear makeup.
For the spokesmodel speech competition, Ruby said participants have to “talk about what you’re passionate about.”
“I talked about being conscious about the environment,” she said.
In addition to pageants, Ruby’s involvement also includes dance, orchestra, band, piano and Norfolk Aquajets.
Ruby said she originally was inspired by her sister to try going for the Miss Nebraska pageant.
“My confidence grew a lot because of all the going on stage and public speaking and meeting new people,” she said.
Ruby has been invited to compete in the national pageant in Orlando, Florida, around Thanksgiving time. She's excited for the opportunity and to get to see her new friends she's made throughout her efforts.