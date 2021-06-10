WEST POINT — With June being dairy month, what better way to kick it off than the 22nd annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Show here this past Saturday.
Carl and Jan Aschoff are directors of the Nebraska Junior Dairy Association who sponsor the event, which is the largest dairy show in the state next to the Nebraska State Fair.
The show in the Cuming County Watson Pavilion named champion cow and champion heifer in six classes of dairy cattle. Families from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota competed. The showmanship contest is the official 4-H Cuming County Fair Dairy Showmanship contest.
A silent auction “show calf sale” and a garage sale of “white pants and more show supplies or anything related to dairy” also were held in conjunction with the event.
Plaques were presented to champions and reserve champions by state dairy princess Lindsey Marotz, Hoskins, who was assisted by dairy ambassadors Whitney Hochstein, Wynot, and Abigail Langdon, Clarkson.
During the year, the trio advocate for dairy in the Ag Literacy Festival for Dairy. They promote education about dairy animals and teach in classrooms how milk gets from the farm to the table.
Leah James of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, was the official judge. James is national dairy marketing manager for Genex A I Co-op and co-owner with her husband, Jason, of Pine Valley Dairy Farm in Wisconsin.
Chad Moyer, farm director of KTIC, was the announcer.
The Fantastic 4-H Club conducted the first-time silent auction of 12 show dairy calves and the “white pants” garage sale. The Lucky Renegades 4-H Club ran the lunch room.
Adult and kid judging were reinstated for this year’s event.
West Point/Beemer FFA adviser Lee Schroeder and FFA students helped set up beforehand and clean up afterward.
The show is financed by donations from more than 50 businesses, farms, organizations and individuals. Local business support helps to keep the show in West Point.
The winners included:
— Senior showmanship, champion Jacob Eggink, Sibley, Iowa; reserve champion Kaylea Van Regenmarker, Maurice, Iowa.
— Intermediate showmanship, champion Jonathan Krogman, Ashton, Iowa; reserve champion: Katelyn Kllipp, Hanover, Kansas.
— Junior showmanship, champion Sidney Engelman, Jansen; reserve champion Corbin Roth, Milford.
— Adult judging contest, champion Eric Villebro, Omaha; reserve champion Heather Luitjens, Ashton, Iowa.
— Senior judging contest, champion Annie Rawn, Stillwater, Oklahoma; reserve champion Saige Miserez, West Point.
— Junior judging contest, champion Carter Schmidt, Columbus; reserve champion Sidney Engelman, Jansen.
— Ayrshire breed, champion heifer: Exhibitor Racicky family, Mason City; owner Estrela family, St. Libory; reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor Racicky family, Mason City; owner Estrela family, St. Libory; champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Samantha Chapman, Bancroft; reserve champion cow: Exhibitor Xander Chapman, Bancroft; owner Gladowski family, North Bend.
— Brown Swiss breed, champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Heather Luitjen, Ashton Iowa; reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor Larissa Luitjen, Ashton, Iowa; owner Heather Luitjen, Ashton Iowa; champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Ty Schmidt, Columbus; reserve champion cow: Exhibitor Kaylea Van Reganmarker, Maurice Iowa; owner Larry Dykstra, Orange City, Iowa .
— Cross-bred, champion heifer: Exhibitor Mason Roth, Milford; owner Michelle Roth, Milford; reserve champion: Exhibitor Landon Roeber, Carroll; owner MPM Farms, Wayne.
— Holstein breed, champion heifer: Exhibitor Miles Esau, Beatrice; owner Don Esau, Beatrice; reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Jacob Eggink, Sibley, Iowa; champion cow: Exhibitor Kaylea Van Regenmarker, Maurice, Iowa; owner Larry Dykstra, Orange City, Iowa; reserve champion cow: Exhibitor Katelyn Klipp, Hanover Kansas; owner Taylor and Katelyn Klipp, Hanover, Kansas.
— Jersey breed, champion heifer: Exhibitor Corbin Roth, Milford; owner James and ZoAnn Roth, Milford; reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor Mason Roth, Milford; owner James and Zo Ann Roth, Milford; champion cow: Exhibitor Alexia Martin, Wisner; owner Terry Buderus, Wisner; reserve champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Melody Chapman, Bancroft.
— Milking shorthorn, champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Sidney Engelman, Jansen; reserve champion heifer: Corbin Roth, Milford; owner James and Zo Ann Roth, Milford; reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Sidney Engleman, Jansen; champion cow exhibitor and owner Sidney Engelman, Jansen; reserve champion cow: Exhibitor Mason Roth, Milford; owner James and Zo Ann Roth, Milford.