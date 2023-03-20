Osteopathic display at Wisner museum

WISNER — A new display at the Wisner Heritage Museum pays tribute to a married couple who practiced osteopathic medicine in Wisner’s earlier years.
Doctors Ira and Grace DeWalt set up a medical clinic in the community in 1928 to offer general medical care, deliver babies and serve as optometrists, chiropractors and compounding pharmacists. On display at the museum are a many of the DeWalts’ medical instruments, optical lenses, beakers and tinctures, from medical bag to bedpan.
The DeWalts’ son, Ira Jr. (who answers to the nickname “Jim”), his wife, Janice, and daughter Jennifer Dewalt, all of Norfolk, recently toured the Wisner Heritage Museum to view the DeWalt exhibit.
Ira and Grace DeWalt attended Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy in Des Moines, Iowa, earning their medical degrees in May 1927. While attending classes, Grace gave birth to the couple’s firstborn son in a classroom, with fellow students gaining firsthand knowledge by witnessing the birth.
The couple practiced for a year in Lincoln, taking drives through communities in Northeast Nebraska. Wisner soon caught their eye, as they were eager to set up their own practice.
The townspeople of Wisner enjoyed the rarity in those days of having two female doctors to care for them. Dr. Marie Hansen, physician and surgeon, also practiced in Wisner from 1900 until 1935.
The DeWalts’ first office was on the south side of Main Street, and their second in the Wisner Hotel. Space was set aside in the back of the two-story building for various businesses, while the front and second floor were reserved for hotel customers. The DeWalt medical clinic was made up of a waiting room and office, drug room and treatment room, all sandwiched between Shorty’s Barbershop and a ladies ready-to-wear, and across the street from a boarding house.
Office hours were Monday through Friday but actually 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Jim explained.
“Whenever they got a call,” he said.
Phone calls were set up to ring at the DeWalt home as well as the office. If Dr. Ira was out on a call, Dr. Grace often picked up. She split her time between practicing medicine and tending to her household.
At-home births were common during those days. Dr. Ira was, in fact, the first out-of-town doctor to deliver babies in the old Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, according to the DeWalt family. Dr. Grace went along on house calls, and sometimes Jim went along for the ride.
Jim’s memories of his time in Wisner include attending classes in Wisner’s 1888 school building and the dynamiting of ice jams on the Elkhorn River; he has shrapnel from the times the Offutt Air Force Base sent pilots to bomb the jams for practice. He and a friend designed the city’s first power mower, he said, utilizing the engine from a Maytag wringer washer and a piece of flat iron with a sickle bar section attached to the outer end.
In 1945, the DeWalt family moved to Ainsworth. At the time, osteopaths practiced chiropractic medicine along with surgical and other procedures completed by medical doctors.
Medical professionals in Nebraska insisted that osteopaths confine their practice to what was known as “10-finger osteopathy” or chiropractic procedures, a limitation that the DeWalts did not appreciate.
Dr. Ira DeWalt continued to fit his patients for glasses plus practice what Jim called the “ten-finger stuff” but eventually turned his attention to employment with the Veterans Administration in Ainsworth and North Platte.
In the 1970s, the couple moved to Norfolk. When they could no longer live independently, they moved to the Wisner Care Center until their deaths in 1988.
The Wisner Heritage Museum is open on special occasions such as St. Patrick’s Day and Memorial Day weekend, as well as by appointment by calling 402-529-6469.