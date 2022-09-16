PIERCE — Two Osmond friends, one of whom had a 10-year-old beef with his wife’s ex-partner, were sentenced to prison on Thursday for assaulting and threatening to kill the wife’s past lover.
Zachary Buol, 36, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 36 months in prison for terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment and third-degree assault. Johnson sentenced Kervin Hilpipre, 57, to 24 months in prison for terroristic threats and third-degree assault.
Buol had already served more than a year in jail for the June 10, 2021, incident, so he’ll spend less than 6 months in prison with good behavior. Hilpipre spent about a month and a half in jail last year before posting bond, so he’ll have to serve about 10½ months before he is eligible for release.
The compadres’ convictions hail from a night in which they drove a third man to a quiet area along a county road in Pierce County, beat the man up and repeatedly threatened to kill him, all with a handgun in their possession.
Late on the night of June 10, Buol picked up a self-proclaimed intoxicated Hilpipre, and the two went to a house where the victim had been and told him to get in the vehicle. The victim said Buol had been holding a gun.
After driving the victim to the rural area, the three men got out of the vehicle. Buol struck the victim in the mouth with the gun and Hilpipre punched him. The perpetrators threatened to kill the victim several times, and the victim told a Pierce County deputy that he was certain he was going to be killed.
The victim told authorities that Buol was upset because the former had slept with Buol’s wife about 10 years’ prior.
Despite the threats made on the victim’s life, Buol and Hilpipre drove him back to Osmond, where the man was able to get out of the vehicle and find his way home.
The pair had initially faced kidnapping and weapons charges, but there was dispute about whether the victim left with Buol and Hilpipre voluntarily, so some charges eventually were reduced or dropped.
Buol pleaded guilty on June 21, Hilpipre on June 30.
During Buol’s sentencing, Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg told Johnson that the case began with the potential for significant sentences that would have carried mandatory minimum prison terms.
“We’re not there today for a lot of reasons,” Lohrberg said. “But this is a case that could have had someone hurt pretty seriously.”
Provided Buol’s criminal history, which is full of misdemeanor offenses, the sequence of events perpetrated by Buol was unexpected, Lohrberg said. But the crimes committed were serious, the county attorney said, and warranted a statutory sentence at the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Buol’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, said what happened was an unfortunate situation that Buol admittedly took too far. The 36-year-old had recently moved back to the area from Lincoln and began using drugs, causing him to “spiral out of control.”
Ewalt said Buol had been afforded time to think during his 375 days in jail while his case was pending.
“He realized this isn't the life he wants to be living,” Ewalt said. “He realized his priorities were skewed and drugs were taking over his life.”
Ewalt asked Johnson to sentence Buol to a 24-month prison term and postrelease supervision, a sentence that would have allowed Buol to begin his supervision term immediately and avoid any further incarceration.
Buol told the judge he was sorry, that he had relapsed and allowed the situation to get out of control “real quick.”
“If you give me postrelease (supervision), I won't come back in for sanctions,” Buol told Johnson. “I’ve seen a lot of people come in here and blow the opportunity you gave them, but that will not be me.”
Johnson said Buol’s actions threatened and caused harm and were done without provocation.
“The fact of the matter is that you drove out to the country, and (the victim) was struck by both of you and essentially was unable to defend himself,” the judge said. “His life was threatened; one of you had a handgun. I think it's reasonable to believe that (the victim) thought his time was at an end.”
And while letters submitted to the judge by people who know Buol indicated that Buol’s actions were out of character, the pre-sentence investigation indicated that Buol minimized his crimes and did not take full responsibility.
“Other people thinking about doing the same thing need to understand that society takes what you did very seriously,” Johnson said.
HILPIPRE ADMITTED that he had been drinking that night. His attorney, Doug Stratton, said his client’s judgment was clouded by his state of intoxication.
Stratton said a good friend, when approached by his pal like Hilpipre was, would say, “Yeah, let’s go beat this guy up.” But a really good friend would say, “That’s a dumb idea, let’s not do that.”
“That didn’t happen here,” Stratton said. “... Instead of having the really good friend, the dumb (expletive) friend kicks in because you’re drunk. I don't know how else to put it.
“Had he not been drinking, he would have said, ‘Zach, this is dumb. I’m going to get into trouble. You’re going to get into trouble.’ ”
Stratton told Johnson that while Hilpipre made poor decisions that night, he would have never been in that situation had Buol not come over.
The 43 days Hilpipre already spent in jail, Stratton said, were sufficient. Probation, no matter how rigid, is something Stratton said Hilpipre would be able to handle.
The 57-year-old Hilpipre said he hadn’t had a single drop of alcohol since he got out of jail last year and was committed to not drinking ever again.
“I take full responsibility for what I did,” he said. “I feel horrible. That shouldn't happen to anybody.”
Lohrberg said he believed Hilpipre was less responsible than Buol, which was reflected in dropping Hilpipre’s false-imprisonment charge and not Buol’s.
Johnson acknowledged Hilpipre’s state of inebriation but said drunkenness is not a defense.
“When asked about threats made to him, (the victim) advised that Hilpipre was egging it on,” Johnson said, “saying, ‘Just kill this mother (expletive). Just do it. Do it, Zach.’ ”
The pre-sentence investigation placed Hilpipre at a maximum risk to display antisocial behavior, as well as experience difficulties with violence, aggressiveness, stress and coping, all factors the judge said he took into consideration.
Hilpipre’s sentence included 24 months in prison for terroristic threats and a concurrent 6-month term for third-degree assault.
Buol’s sentence comprised of 30 months in prison for false imprisonment, a concurrent 24 months for terroristic threats and a consecutive 6 months for third-degree assault.
Both men were ordered to serve 18 months of postrelease supervision.