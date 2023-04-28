PIERCE — An Osmond man could face prison time after he was convicted of a threats-related felony charge on Thursday.
Brandon Rewinkel, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted terroristic threats, resulting from a deluge of menacing voicemails he left for a woman in January, some of which entailed a healthy amount of threats sandwiched between an army of obscenities.
Rewinkel could face up to 2 years in prison for his conviction, although as part of a plea agreement, Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg won’t oppose a probation sentence for Rewinkel at his sentencing, which was scheduled for Thursday, July 27.
On Jan. 23, a woman provided a statement to Osmond Police Chief Tyler Wells about being threatened by Rewinkel on Jan. 21. The woman provided Wells with a thumb drive containing several voicemails from Rewinkel.
Lohrberg said on Thursday that Rewinkel had left the woman 32 voicemails. The county attorney read the transcript of one of the voicemails in court — using less vulgar language than Rewinkel did — in which Rewinkel was demanding the woman to clean a dog kennel.
“(Victim), you have 20 (expletive) minutes to get over here — I (expletive) mean it — unless you want me to beat your (expletive) (expletive),” Rewinkel had said. “Listen to me, get your (expletive) (expletive) over here in 20 minutes to talk to me. … I’m getting (expletive) angrier and angrier, get your (expletive) drugged-up (expletive) over here before I come over there and (expletive) hurt you.”
Other voicemails contained similar language, Lohrberg said.
“And it wasn’t in a very pleasant voice, either,” he added.
Rewinkel had been in jail since his arrest on Jan. 23 and was unable to post 10% of $4,000 to be released. His attorney, Kate Jorgensen, asked District Judge Mark Johnson to set a personal recognizance bond for Rewinkel, explaining that Rewinkel has child support payments he is behind on and that he would find employment so he could make payments.
Johnson granted Jorgensen’s request and set Rewinkel’s bond at $4,000 personal recognizance, telling the Osmond man that his behavior while out on bond would be looked at when his sentencing comes up.
ALSO ENTERING a plea on Thursday was Denis Kerkman, 89, of Tilden. Kerkman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order, which was reduced from a felony terroristic threats charge.
Kerkman’s conviction stems from a Jan. 27 incident in which he arrived at a residence north of Tilden where a woman who has a protection order against him was providing cleaning services for a woman who was living there.
Kerkman told the resident to tell the other woman that he loved her. When the resident said she wouldn’t, Kerkman became angry and said, “Something bad is going to happen to (the victim) on Monday.”
The protection orders were sought by the victim last year following years of alleged physical and verbal abuse she endured at the hands of Kerkman.
At the time of his January arrest, Kerkman had already served a jail sentence in Antelope County for violating the same protection order, and he had pleaded guilty to another protection order violation in Pierce County Court.
County Judge Ross Stoffer sentenced Kerkman to 6 months in jail in February. With good behavior, Kerkman is to finish serving his county court sentence days before he is set to be sentenced in district court.
Johnson could sentence Kerkman to up to a year in jail.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Evan T. Carlstrom, 34, Verdigre, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Sadie M. Eberhardt, 39, Creighton, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Eberhardt’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Attempted first-degree assault on an officer — two counts, use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts, tampering with evidence, false reporting
— Colby Huff, 28, Osmond, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jason L. Jensen, 46, Pierce County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree assault
— David C. Schwanebeck, 40, Plainview, pleaded guilty.