Improvements to Johnson Park and the riverfront redevelopment project are inching closer to completion. To mark this, the city held an open house Tuesday night.
The open house, at the Norfolk Public Library, outlined the different parts of the Johnson Park improvements and the timeline for them. The city also presented conceptual images of what the project would look like when completed.
“This is huge for people being able to visualize (the project),” Rames said. “People can start to see the vision that we’ve been able to see.”
The Johnson Park portion of the riverfront redevelopment is divided into four parts:
— Phase 1A: Updated restrooms and parking lot. Construction starting in spring 2022.
— Phase 1B: Utility work, sidewalk and trails and retaining wall. Construction starting in summer or fall of 2022.
— Phase 2: Remaining sidewalk, new playground, amphitheater and on-street parking. Construction starting spring or summer of 2023.
— Phase 3: Fountain improvements, possibly including splash pad and skating rink. Construction starting sometime after Phase 2, depending on funding.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the open house went well.
“I think it was good,” he said. “There was a good amount of engagement and a nice, steady wave of people throughout. I’m excited about going from planning and visualizing to doing.”
The only big concern either Moenning or Rames heard was about the roundabout at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue, they said.
This roundabout was originally to be added as part of the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project but was later moved the riverfront redevelopment project, Moenning said.
One reason for turning that intersection into a roundabout is to make it easier for vehicles on Braasch to turn north onto First — especially police, fire and rescue vehicles that regularly use that intersection, Moenning said.
“To me, this is really about public safety and traffic flow,” he said.
Rames said the roundabout is also designed to allow for trucks and large vehicles to get through.
Tuesday’s open house was the latest in a line of public meetings and input opportunities on the topic, Moenning said.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to make take input directly from the public,” he said. “That kind of interaction is the most constructive.”
About 30 people attended the open house, which went from 5 to 7 p.m.