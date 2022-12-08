“That’s a recording,” a cast member from Potter-Dix High School said, peering nervously across the warmup gym at the cast of Wynot’s “Little Shop of Horrors.”
“No,” said a different cast member, after a long pause. “That's them singing.”
Nerves were high in the Norfolk state one-act warmup space, but not for the cast and crew of Wynot, who milled around in matching crew T-shirts, partial makeup and costume as they prepared to take the stage at this year’s state one-act competition. The female ensemble wore eye-catching sequined dresses in purple and green, and the men wore 1960s-style suits and hats. The team members chatted casually, sipping Gatorade and water at the urging of their coach, Heather Heimes, who wanted to prevent them from getting headaches or overly nervous.
None of the cast seemed to be feeling much trepidation at all, though, just an hour before Wynot’s state performance. Jude Krie, a senior and recent transfer to Wynot who played the role of Seymour, said everyone had put in “a lot of practice time, lots and lots of late nights. I think it’ll pay off."
Cast and crew members repeatedly cited enjoying this season’s one-act because of the team’s closeness.
“Usually at bigger schools, kids either do basketball or they do one-act, and we have the opportunity to everything. I think it makes us feel like a family if everyone is involved in lots of things,” Krie said.
Kailen Hanson and Brandon Rempfer, the puppeteers for the plant monster Audrey II, stood at the corner of the team’s warmup area, wearing basketball shorts over green morph suits. They agreed with Krie: “We feel like a big family at practice a lot. There's competition on what we should do and stuff, but it’s just fun. It’s a fun group of people to be around,” Hanson said.
“I just don’t like being in a morph suit and getting hot,” Rempfer joked. The two puppeteers stand inside a giant puppet for a significant portion of the show, under high-intensity stage lights.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” about a talking plant monster that manipulates a lonely young man into feeding it blood, is a notoriously technically involved show. There are various sizes of plant monsters to design and puppeteer — and plenty of special effects and sound cues to worry about.
“A lot of it relies on tech,” said James Collins, a senior at Wynot and the team’s technical director. “A lot of it is just, you know, watching it over and over again, you find things, little things that need to be plugged in, or different things you can do to improve it. There’s lighting, there’s stuff with the music that we tend to do, a lot of it is just timing.”
Despite the high amount of technical work involved, Collins was just as confident as the cast. “The lights are going to be a little bit different, but we were here (at state) two years ago, and you kind of just go with whatever you have. That’s the thing about working tech, you have to learn to adapt to other people’s setups.”
Heimes was less matter-of-fact about the process of putting on a show at state.
“It’s hard,” she acknowledged. “Our stage is 28 feet wide by 24 feet deep, (Norfolk’s) stage is 40-some feet wide by 40-some feet deep. Our stage is at levels, (here) we had to move to a flat surface.”
Still, she noted that there were definite positives associated with performing at the Johnny Carson Theatre: “When the girls come out (on stage), they sparkle. When they dance — we went from a 28-foot (stage) opening to a 43-foot stage. And now, it just looks so big, with everybody dancing out there on the stage. I’m so excited to see all of the costumes and give the kids a chance to shine.”
Despite a moment of brief intimidation early in the morning, the state championship for Class D2 went to Potter-Dix High School, with runner-up awarded to Arnold High School. Chambers and Wynot finished third and fourth, respectively, followed by Pope John and Hampton.
“When you get down here, you’re going against the best of the best,” Heimes said. “By this point, it’s just what the judges enjoy, pretty much. All of the kids at this level are so talented.”