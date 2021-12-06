One-act co-op set to defend its title in C1

A one-act play about death is on the schedule for entertainment this week as the 2021 Nebraska State Play Production competition gets underway at Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
If the cast from Wausmond — a co-op of Wausa and Osmond high schools — pulls off the performance with success, the audience will be laughing.
“We are doing a comedy this year,” said Wausmond director Brad Hoesing. “It’s about three brothers who are morticians and, for lack of better words, really bad at their jobs.”
This year will mark the fourth year the schools have co-oped for one-act. Last year, it nabbed top honors at state in Class C1 for its performance of a play called “Hold On.” Its production this year — “And To Death We Shall Return (Reasons NOT To Be A Mortician)” — marks the co-op’s fourth appearance overall at state.
Like many of the team’s productions from previous years, the script was penned by Hoesing’s wife and the show’s co-director, Sheila Hoesing.
“It’s her hobby. She does that in the offseason. ... She’s really good at it, and it’s something she enjoys doing,” Hoesing said of his wife writing scripts.
But Hoesing added that he doesn’t know if presenting an original production each year gives the team an advantage over other teams.
“We can really tailor,” he said of its benefits. “And so many times when you work with a play, you have to worry about the author’s intent. If you cut a script or cut lines, are you losing what the author’s intent was? For Sheila, she is the author, so that kind of stuff she doesn’t worry about.”
Instead, Hoesing said, the key to success for the Wausmond co-op thus far has been the emphasis on consistency and the students’ own expectations for high standards.
“Play production is unique in the fact that it doesn’t really matter what other schools are doing. You can’t control that,” he said. “You worry about your kids and you put the best thing on, and you make sure they’re at their best and that’s all you can do.”
Hoesing said the cast and crew — which includes about 50 students from Wausa and 10 students from Osmond — are a dedicated group that works really hard. He hopes the cast and crew members, especially the many seniors on this year’s team, take away something special from the experience they’ve received performing in one-act.
“I think for us — beyond the awards and the trinkets and the trophies — the biggest thing we’d like to see our kids take away from it is to not be afraid to put yourself out there,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to express yourself and have confidence — when you leave high school and go to college, when you leave college and go to the workforce.”
Hoesing said few — if any — of the cast members will go out to Hollywood to pursue a career in show business, but the skills they will learn participating in one-act will be something they can apply to multiple situations throughout their remainder of their lives.
“It’s teaching life skills. It’s teaching them how to be comfortable in front of an audience and if you work hard, good things will happen,” he said. “Sometimes we haven’t always won. Sometimes you work hard and things don’t go your way. That’s OK, too. If you did your best — if you truly went out and did your best — then you should leave feeling good about what you’ve accomplished.”