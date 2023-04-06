WEST POINT — An Omaha man responsible for a fatal crash last May that jolted many in Cuming County was sentenced to prison on Thursday for what he called a selfish choice that caused unimaginable pain.
Jacob Kenney, 24, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson inside a standing-room-only courtroom to 4 to 6½ years in prison for one count of motor vehicle homicide and one count of DUI causing serious bodily injury.
With good behavior, Kenney will be eligible for parole in 2 years less credit for 1 day served in jail. Absent parole, Kenney will be up for mandatory release after serving 3 years and 3 months. He had faced a sentence up to 23 years and 3 months, which would have entailed about 11½ years’ hard time.
Nearly 100 people packed the Cuming County courtroom on Thursday, several of whom were brought to tears throughout Kenney’s sentencing hearing.
Johnson, before handing down his sentence, addressed the filled gallery.
“First of all, no matter what the sentence is, I want everyone to understand this is a court of law, and so your behavior will be expected to be controlled,” the judge said. “This is hard for two sets of families, and I understand this. As you can see, there are a lot of people on both sides of the aisle.”
In February, Kenney pleaded no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury and a reduced charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He had four additional charges, including manslaughter, dismissed.
Kenney’s pleas stem from a May 14, 2022, crash that killed Tara Lantz, 38, and seriously injured her husband, Curt Lantz, both of Beemer.
The crash occurred just after midnight on Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner. An investigation by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a westbound Honda Accord driven by Kenney crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado occupied by the Lantzes.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene and, during a search, it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the crash had been stolen and was missing.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 2 a.m. Kenney was found sleeping in the running vehicle with the doors locked.
Cuming County Attorney Daniel Bracht said during Kenney’s hearing in February that evidence would show Kenney had been drinking at a house in Cuming County before the crash with a group of people who had seen him leave in his vehicle. Some of those at the party had unsuccessfully tried to reach Kenney by phone, knowing he was drunk.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, he refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood.
Citing exigent circumstances, Nebraska state troopers obtained a sample of Kenney’s blood from the hospital without a warrant to do so, which revealed that Kenney’s blood alcohol content was at .143, Bracht said; the legal limit for driving is .08.
TAMMY BOWEN, Tara Lantz’s mother, took the witness stand to address Kenney. Bowen told Kenney that while she was sorry for what happened to him, he’s walking and Tara isn’t.
“I know you want people to feel bad for you, but you need to be punished,” Bowen said. “I’m punished for a lifetime.”
Bowen said she feels daily pain from Tara’s loss, but she cries for the Lantzes’ children — Riley, Axton and Izri — more than she does for herself.
“You need to learn a lesson,” she said. “I don’t wish evil upon anybody, but you took something from everybody that is precious.”
Wendy Ridder, deputy Cuming County attorney, didn’t make a sentencing recommendation, saying the pre-sentence investigation report was thorough.
Stu Dornan, Kenney’s attorney, said there are no words that can overcome the loss of life — the pain, the suffering and the lifetime of grieving to be endured by Tara’s loved ones — all of which Kenney claims responsibility for.
Dornan described Kenney as someone who was a model citizen before the fatal crash. He had obtained honors at Creighton Prep High School, was a standout soccer player, led a retreat for high school freshmen and has done considerable volunteer work.
Kenney is an extremely principled, moral man who enjoys giving to others, Dornan said. At the time of the accident, Kenney had been struggling with anxiety and depression after the loss of a close relationship.
Since the crash, he had attended counseling and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in addition to being gainfully employed.
“This does not define Jacob — the few moments of this happening,” Dornan said. “What defines Jacob is a man of character, a man who loves his family and his neighbors and one who has exhibited extreme remorse.”
The defense attorney asked Johnson to consider a combination of probation and incarceration, saying he doesn’t recall having a client as remorseful or as understanding of the impact of his actions.
Kenney, tearful in his remarks, said the most painful part of the last 11 months has been knowing the pain the Lantz family has suffered through.
“I will never know the pain they’ll go through,” he said. “… The remorse I’ve felt is unlike anything I’ve ever felt before.”
The emotional effect his actions have had on the Lantz family and the physical injuries he caused Curt Lantz are burdens Kenney said he would live with every day.
Tara had run Lantz’s Steakhouse in Wisner and became a staple in the community. Kenney said he knew the impact she had wasn’t just on her family but on the entire community.
“I know I affect everyone she affected in her life,” he said.
Kenney said he wonders why it wasn’t him instead of Tara.
“It was a selfish choice I made,” he said. “I was given a second chance at life. I can’t fix what happened, but I can fix myself and work toward making a life that I’m proud of. Hopefully someday, by some miracle, they can find some peace.”
Kenney added that no punishment was correct or good enough for the loss of life and that he was ready for whatever punishment was in front of him.
JOHNSON SAID that while Kenney’s conduct was not intended, his actions were reckless. And the danger he caused was accelerated by his decision to drive on a highway.
The judge said he took into account Kenney’s absent criminal record before the crash, in addition to the assessment that Kenney is someone whom it would appear, by reading the content of the pre-sentence investigation, would not commit the same type of offense again.
Kenney had more than two dozen letters of support that Johnson read, which the judge said is a commendation of Kenney’s life up to now — something he said Kenney should take to heart.
“The young man that I have before me is not an evil person, but a man who made a terrible mistake,” Johnson said. “And he will have to live through that mistake the rest of his life, as well as those who lost a loved one.”
Johnson said he had thought long about what sentence to impose.
“You and your family may not believe what I have sentenced you to is a favor,” the judge said. “But when you have served your sentence, you will have served your obligations for this offense.”
Johnson also addressed supporters of Tara , asking them to consider that it was an accident with tragic consequences.
“Prison is not an easy thing,” he said. “This young man who has never been in trouble before will serve a price that is not easy. And when he is done serving his time, he has completed his obligation to society.”
Kenney’s sentence includes 3 to 5 years for motor vehicle homicide and 1 to 1½ years for DUI causing serious bodily injury. Johnson said he ran the sentences for each count consecutively because there were two victims.
Further, Kenney will not be permitted to operate a motor vehicle under any circumstances for 15 years and will have his license revoked for the rest of his life. He also was fined $500 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
FOLLOWING THE hearing, dozens of people could be seen outside the courtroom sharing hugs and shedding tears. Bowen and Kenney’s parents were among those who shared an embrace.
Jerry Hargrove, Lantz’s father, said afterward that he was surprised Kenney was sentenced to prison. Hargrove thought he would get probation.
Asked during the pre-sentence investigation what sentence he believed Kenney should receive, Hargrove said 5 years “so that he could learn his lesson.”
Tara was Hargrove’s only child. He has missed everything he shared with her, he said.
“Every night I go to bed thinking about her. Every morning I wake up thinking about her,” he said