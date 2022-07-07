WEST POINT — A 23-year-old Omaha man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash on May 14 east of Wisner pleaded not guilty to seven charges on Thursday in Cuming County District Court.
Jacob Kenney, flanked by his attorney, Stu Dornan, listened as District Judge Mark Johnson read aloud the charges and possible penalties against him, which include five felonies and two misdemeanors.
The seven-count complaint filed by Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht on May 23 alleges that Kenney committed motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, theft ($5,000 or more), failing to stop and render aid, driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
A group of Kenney’s supporters filled two rows in the courtroom gallery on Thursday, and others attended the hearing to back the Lantzes.
The crash occurred just after midnight on May 14 on Highway 275, about 2 miles east of Wisner. An investigation by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a westbound Honda Accord driven by Kenney crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado occupied by the Lantzes. Tara Lantz was killed, and Curt Lantz was hospitalized with serious injuries.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the scene, and during a search it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the crash had been stolen and was missing, according to the sheriff's office.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy shortly before 2 a.m. Kenney was found sleeping in the running vehicle with the doors locked, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, Kenney allegedly refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood.
Kenney’s bond was set at $100,000 on the morning of the crash, and he or someone on his behalf posted 10% of his bail that same day.
If Kenney is convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 67 years and 4 months in prison. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, and a jury trial set to begin Monday, Sept. 19, although the trial could be continued to a later date.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, driving during revocation, open alcohol container
— Ryan G. Christiansen, 45, 1700 E. Norfolk Ave., pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Probation violation for attempted second-degree sexual assault, child abuse
— Santos N. De La Rosa Juarez, 36, Beemer, failed to appear. Johnson ordered for a warrant to be issued for De La Rosa Juarez’s arrest and set his bond at $100,000, with 10% required for release.