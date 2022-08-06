MADISON — An Omaha man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.
At the Madison County Courthouse on Friday morning, Adam Henn, 41, appeared over Zoom to plead guilty to the charge of third-degree felony child abuse, which carries a punishment of up to 3 years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Matthew Kiernan, Madison County deputy attorney, said that, while babysitting a 9-year-old girl on Aug. 1, 2019, Henn purportedly called the girl into his room, closed the door and, after ordering her to lie down on the bed, lay atop her with his genitals exposed. After the victim began crying, Henn left the bed and bought her an ice cream sandwich to calm her down.
Judge James Kube, who found Henn guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, ordered an update to a previously conducted presentencing investigation and scheduled Henn’s sentencing for Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m.