The closing of the Olympic Games in China was a reminder that Norfolk once hosted the appearance of the recipient of four Olympic gold medals.
The man’s abilities in track competition elevated him to hero status in the country, even though he was Black and rose to fame in the 1930s, when segregation was alive and well.
The “Jesse Owens Show” in Norfolk took place in June 1940 between two Western League baseball games at Norfolk’s Athletic Park, which was located where the library is now.
Organizers invited six runners from the area to compete against Owens, while other runners who wanted to compete against the famous “colored” star were welcome.
Owens ended up racing Tilton Weber of Randolph, Burton Anderson, Sonny Retzlaff of Pierce and Bob Pike of Albion. Owens gave the men a “short handicap” yet sprinted to the tape ahead of them, “although Retzlaff was a close second,” according to the Daily News.
During the next race, Owens jumped hurdles while his competitors ran on flat ground. Retzlaff won that race, and Owens came in last “but only because of the wet footings” due to the rainy weather.
While in town, Owens also spoke to the local Rotary Club.
Racing men and speaking to the Rotary Club offered a change of pace for Owens, who, after winning four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, was forced at times to race horses in an attempt to make money to support his family, including wife, Minnie “Ruth,” and three daughters.
Unlike gold medal winners today, Owens didn’t initially receive job offers or opportunities to endorse products. After working odd jobs and several failed business attempts, he ended up filing for bankruptcy. He did make a comeback and he and his wife eventually became philanthropists and popular public speakers.
But Owens left his mark on the world in other ways.
Born in 1913 in Alabama, Owens and his family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, when Owens was young. When he was in grade school, a teacher recognized his running abilities. In May 1935, while a student at Ohio State University, he set world records in the 220-yard dash, the 220-yard low hurdles and the long jump.
By the time the 1936 Olympics rolled around, Owens was the person to watch — much to the chagrin of Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazi Party who wanted his Olympics to be a showcase of Aryan talent. So adamant was Hitler that he would not allow two Jewish runners to be part of an American relay team. Owens and another American runner took their places, allowing Owens to win his fourth gold medal. His three other medals came in the 100- and 200-meter races and the long jump.
Despite his accomplishments, when Owens came home from the games, he and his wife were not allowed to stay in most hotels in New York because they were Black.
Soon after, Owens started doing his expeditions around the country, which led him to Norfolk, where citizens seemed happy to watch the Olympian run.