Old hotel lived on at Sunshine Park

In a recent history column about the Atlantic Hotel, I mentioned that the Elkhorn Hotel located on East Norfolk Avenue in 1899 had been purchased by Carl Reich and was being moved to a location south of Norfolk to be used as a dance hall. I wondered if the plans for the building had actually come to fruition.
A longtime Daily News reader answered the question. He said the old hotel was moved to a grove of trees south of Norfolk on First Street, near District 37 school. There, it appears, the hotel eventually became part of Sunshine Park.
Oswald Reich opened Sunshine Park in June 1926. It eventually included picnic tables, a merry-go-round, a movie show and ball diamond where teams could “battle” each other on Sunday afternoons. According to a Daily News article from the time, he had plans for a rodeo arena, where he could showcase the “untamed” horses he owned that were then in the western part of the state. He intended to bring the “uncivilized beasts” to Norfolk to use as bronco busters.
If the rodeos were profitable enough, Reich planned to build a lake that would be filled from an artesian well. He hoped to stock it with fish, courtesy of the state game and fish department. Once the oats in surrounding fields were harvested, Reich wanted to build a landing field for airplanes.
I don’t know if all of Reich’s plans became a reality. I have learned the park was the site of family reunions and picnics. In fact, in 1929, between 300 and 350 people attended the Fireman’s Family Picnic there. It was also a popular spot for dances held in a pavilion that may have been the old hotel.
In 1927, Reich was arrested and fined $20 for having dances on Sundays. Evidently, state law prohibited such activities. But Reich’s attorneys argued that the dancers were members of the Nebraska Farmers’ Protective Bureau. Reich said he had been told that members of the club could dance on Sundays. In fact, people who attended the dance had to buy a club membership before they were allowed to enter. The judge was not impressed, and Reich paid his fine.
In April 1930, dances at Sunshine Park ended when a “fire of unknown origin” destroyed the pavilion. Although the cause of the fire was not discovered, a newspaper report said “suspicion of incendiarism was hinted … because a truck was seen standing in the highway near the building when family members came home around 12 o’clock. They retired about 1 o’clock. The phone rang and someone told Mr. Reich that the park pavilion was burning. The Norfolk fire department was notified but was unable to respond to the call so far away with the roads in uncertain condition. No insurance was carried on the building, the owner reported, as he had been unable to find a company willing to assume the risk.”