OSMOND — A small park in Osmond is sporting a new sculpture these days thanks to two couples who have strong ties to the area.
In 2008, Norman Lorenz created the Osmond Orchard on a piece of land across from the home he shared with his wife, Jacquie. The property, which sits along Highway 20, originally belonged to the couple, but they gave it to the city to become part of the park system.
But Lorenz didn’t abandon the land. Instead, he planted fruit trees and wildflowers, eventually creating the Osmond fruit orchard. And Lorenz became the volunteer caretaker.
In fact, his daughter, Deb Schmit, said he was at the orchard at 5 a.m. most mornings, down on his hands and knees pulling weeds.
Lorenz died three years ago, about the same time floodwaters damaged the park and destroyed many of the trees and flowers. Enter Schmit and her husband, Jim. The couple (Jim says it’s really Deb’s project) couldn’t bear to let the park fall into disrepair and have taken it upon themselves to not only maintain what was there, but also add more trees, plants and features.
They were aided by a grant from the Pierce County Visitors Bureau. Plus, some of the trees have been donated by organizations or as memorials. Most of the trees have plaques noting the species and the name of the person being honored.
The park also has a gazebo donated by Dr. Dave Johnson, that was placed there five years ago. Just recently, a new feature was added in the form of a 1928 Dodge, which sits on a raised bed inside the park.
Schmit said she and her husband felt the park needed something “extra” to add a little interest, and they decided to include an old car. Jim knew Richard and Joan Schulz of Pierce had a few antique cars and asked if they would be interested in selling one.
As it happens, Joan Schulz, whose maiden name was Nierman, is from Osmond and is even related to Deb. After considering the ties to the community and the Schmits, the Schulzes decided to donate the car, which was placed in the park a few weeks ago.
“This was one little thing I could do for my hometown,” Joan said.
Richard bought the car years ago from a man living near Pilger after it had been damaged by a tornado.
Schmit said she and her husband are grateful to the Schulzes for their generosity.
No doubt, Norman Lorenz would be grateful, too.