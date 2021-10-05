November will be the last month Norfolk will collect a lodging, food and beverage occupation tax.
The end date for the tax collection will be Nov. 30, 2021, said Randy Gates, the city’s finance officer. This is nine years earlier than the city originally estimated.
Gates said the city officials were conservative in their initial estimate of how long it would take to pay off the bonds, as they had no way to know how much the tax would raise.
“I expected they would pay off early,” Gates said. “I’m surprised they paid off this early.”
Mayor Josh Moenning said Norfolk’s growth is likely another factor.
“Helping to facilitate and encourage new growth in the service industry in recent years has broadened the tax base and helped us pay off this commitment earlier than expected,” he said, “which is a good thing for everybody.”
The tax originated in 2010, when voters approved a $16.4 million bond issue on water park, baseball, softball and football improvements at Veterans Memorial Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Gates said.
The city council then enacted lodging, food and beverage occupation taxes that began in February 2011 to fund service on the bonds, Gates said.
Any money remaining after the bonds have been paid will be used to improve the two parks, Gates said. He estimated there may be as much as $85,000 left over.