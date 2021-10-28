Oasis Counseling provides mental health aid to those in need

Oasis Counseling International is a faith-based, nonprofit behavioral health agency serving Northeast Nebraska with locations in Norfolk and O’Neill. Oasis Counseling provides quality care to area patients of all backgrounds with therapy in English and Spanish and turns no one away because of inability to pay.
The service now joins mental health providers around the country in dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted many people’s mental health as well as increased alcohol consumption and substance use,” said Dr. Mark Stortvedt. “Because of the pandemic, many individuals also experienced job or income loss. Cost of care is often a barrier that prevents people from seeking help.”
United Way assists Oasis in surmounting that barrier by providing funds to subsidize therapy fees for those who do not have the financial means to pay for their counseling sessions, allowing more people with limited resources the ability to access a range of behavioral health care services in times of need.
Although United Way funds represent only about a quarter of a percent of Oasis Counseling’s budget, the funds are critical to many people who would not be able to begin treatment without the financial assistance.
“United Way funds help to eliminate the barrier of initial intake costs and opens the door for at-risk populations and those who fall below the federal poverty line to begin therapy sessions,” Stortvedt said.
United Way also subsidizes counseling fees for those who are uninsured or underinsured with high deductibles so that paying for sessions does not create a financial burden.
“Because of United Way funds, individuals were able to get into counseling at Oasis, work on their mental health and learn coping skills for a better way of life,” Stortvedt said. “Together we were able to make an impact on a female client by helping her rebuild her life after the loss of an important relationship. We also made an impact on a teenage client seeking therapy due to anxiety.”
Counselors taught these clients to maintain self-esteem and self-love and explored anxiety triggers, helpful coping skills and past trauma.
Services include counseling, psychological evaluations, medication management, substance abuse treatment and in-home family support. Oasis Counseling focused on five core values in its treatment, namely ministry, holistic treatment, character, collaboration and clinical excellence. Patients who choose not to include the spiritual dimension in their treatment are generally approached with cognitive behavioral methods.
People seeking therapy through Oasis Counseling may call 402-379-2030 or email info@ocinternational.org to schedule an appointment.