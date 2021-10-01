The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors had to break from its agenda briefly Wednesday night to address concerns about the Maple Creek watershed study.
The study is aimed at reducing flooding in the Maple Creek watershed. Nick Jindra, a landowner in the watershed, addressed the directors at the end of their meeting.
He said initial maps showed dams going in around the area.
“I guess I represent the fourth generation of our family farm,” Jindra said. “We’re just against dams. And farmers are against dams, and everybody from our area. Anybody against dams here?”
Several members of the audience shouted out they agreed.
“I just want to make sure as board members, the message was not lost,” Jindra said. “There’s a lot of opposition to that project.”
Jindra said he didn’t know why landowners weren’t consulted in the first place
Projects manager Curt Becker said the district tried to involve landowners since the first meeting that was held virtually in March.
“We wanted to have the people of the watershed help develop the plan,” he said. “With our initial public meeting, we must not have gotten the word out there well enough.”
Since then, the district has worked with an advisory group that’s included landowners to find possibilities that’d be accepted by the public, Becker said.
“Essentially, what we need to do is get input, and I think the open house was a good start to that,” he said. “We’ll continue to do that going forward.”
Assistant general manager Brian Bruckner said he appreciated the feedback, but Wednesday’s meeting was not the time for a discussion.
“I appreciate everybody’s attendance, both at the open house and again tonight. We’re not on the agenda to talk about this so we can’t engage in a discussion,” he said. “However, there will be an opportunity as we move forward.”
Additionally, Bruckner assured residents that discussions are in the early stages.
“It is a study. There is no project,” he said. “This board has had zero discussion about any project: Dam, levy, channel rectification. Zero.”