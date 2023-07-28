On the agenda during Thursday night’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board meeting was a report from director Mark Hall on his involvement in the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts (NARD).
Hall said he recently attended a groundwater management conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and that when it comes to groundwater management, Nebraska has a lot to be thankful for.
“You think we have our challenges for water? New Mexico has been in a compact with the State of Texas since 1938, and they’ve been in litigation for most of that time.”
Hall said New Mexico has two major aquifers that it is mining for water and which are not recharging. The result is that the state’s water resources are diminishing with limited solutions for how to address the problem.
According to Hall, the state has started buying back water rights from its residents for up to $12,000 per acre. He said many communities in New Mexico also are struggling with water contamination, in addition to other serious water conservation issues.
“We have our challenges as well, but some other states are well ahead of us in trying to mitigate groundwater issues,” Hall said. “I think we’re doing a very good job in our state using NRDs to control water usage.”
Hall said there is an NARD conference in Kearney in the fall, and he encouraged fellow board members to attend.