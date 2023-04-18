During last week’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District board meeting, directors publicly discussed the search for a new general manager to replace Mike Sousek, who is departing to assume the same role with the Lower Platte South NRD at the end of the month.
During discussions, there seemed to be a difference of opinion as to how the search would unfold.
Board member Melissa Temple began the discussion by questioning the process for appointing a search committee and asked for transparency throughout the process.
“One topic that I’d like to talk about is how we’re going to form a hiring committee with Mike departing, unfortunately,” Temple said. “Who’s going to be on that? I think it would be good to have that as transparent as possible.”
Temple said she would like to see as many as seven directors on the hiring committee and that the issue be added to upcoming agendas.
Board chairman Roger Gustafson, however, countered that based on his discussions with the NRD’s legal counsel, the board’s bylaws dictate that only the executive committee would be involved in the search.
“This evening before the meeting we met with our attorney, Dennis Collins. This is new to me completely ...,” Gustafson said. “He had our bylaws and number of recommendations for us. We had quite a discussion, I guess, on the topic of how it would work. He recommended that we would use, as they’ve done in the past, the executive board for the search committee.”
The executive committee consists of five members, current board chairman Gustafson, vice chairman Matt Steffen, secretary Jay Reikofski, treasurer Anthony Wisnieski and immediate past chairman Mark Hall.
Temple sought clarification on Gustafson’s explanation, questioning whether the executive board requirement was actually in the bylaws.
“Just using the executive board isn’t part of the bylaws, though, necessarily?” Temple questioned. “It’s written in there that way?”
Gustafson reiterated that his understanding was based on the attorney’s recommendation that the executive board be responsible for overseeing the hiring process for the new GM.
“He’s done it quite a few times, he said, and that’s the way it works out,” Gustafson said.
Temple pointed out that many times, governing boards, such as the NRD, would appoint as many as seven people to the hiring committee in an effort to promote greater representation and diversity in the search process.
“Didn’t he tell us he’s been on every one of the hiring committees for decades?” Gustafson asked fellow executive board members. “We have a few other things we have to work through ... make some decisions, and so forth, how to move ahead ... we’re in the beginning phases of it.”
Outgoing GM Sousek remembered his own hiring process differently from what Gustafson proposed.
“He (Collins) must have forgotten about mine, because when I interviewed, there were seven board members,” Sousek said.
“When I talked to him, he said there was four ... so I guess we have a little discrepancy on that,” Gustafson said.
Since its inception, the Lower Elkhorn NRD has hired three general managers, the past two of whom, including Sousek, have held the post for a combined 30 years.
In an independent review of the Lower Elkhorn NRD bylaws, the Daily News was not able to identify any specific language to support Gustafson’s statement about only executive board members serving as the hiring committee.
According to NRD bylaws Article IV, Section 3-A, the executive board will “analyze personnel needs of the district and make recommendations for board consideration and action,” but the language of the bylaws stops short of giving executive board members the authority to appoint only themselves to the hiring committee.
Collins could not be reached for comment regarding Gustafson’s statements or for clarification of the bylaws.
Gustafson said the executive board would keep the remainder of the board informed as to the hiring process for a new GM, although he gave no timeline or expectations for how the process will unfold. The full board will ultimately have to vote on the hiring of a new manager, although it is expected to follow the recommendation of the hiring committee.
To date, current assistant general manager Brian Bruckner is the only known candidate to replace Sousek as the next leader of the NRD. Bruckner has agreed to serve as interim GM beginning Monday, May 1, until a new manager is hired.