NRD board hires JEO for North Fork WFPO study

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors approved a watershed flood prevention operations (WFPO) study for the North Fork of the Elkhorn River at Thursday night’s meeting.
At their meeting, board members also approved the hiring of JEO Consulting to conduct the study and offer recommendations on how to best address flooding on the river.
NRD officials said they ordered the study following significant flooding on the river in 2019. The study will focus on preventing flood damage to the communities of Pierce and Osmond, as well as mitigating floodwaters in Norfolk.
The $615,000 study will be funded through a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).
According to NRCS guidelines, the study must be completed and recommendations provided to the NRD within 18 months. With those recommendations in hand, NRD officials then will have to identify an appropriate solution and implement those improvements.
NRD officials have recently faced heavy criticism for conducting a similar study in Battle Creek and then failing to follow recommendations to address flooding in the community. Many residents and city officials in Battle Creek have said that the NRD board has failed to protect the community by implementing a flood prevention plan, and catering to the special interests of area farm producers.
At Thursday night’s meeting, board member Scott Clausen said the success of this latest study would require getting the public involved in the affected communities. Coincidentally, Clausen has been one of the leading opponents of the Battle Creek flood study recommendations.
JEO Consulting, which also conducted part of the Battle Creek study and offered recommendations there, was among five firms that bid on the North Fork study.
Bids for the study ranged from a high of $729,000 to a low of $488,000. Board members who served on the committee to select the consultant said they felt most comfortable with the JEO proposal. All present board members voted unanimously to approve the JEO contract.