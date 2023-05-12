NRD board discusses new ideas

The Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors again addressed completion of the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) study at Thursday night’s board meeting. While no action was taken on the issue during their meeting, board members discussed new ideas about how to address future flooding and again heard from concerned Battle Creek citizens.
Director Jay Reikofski began the discussions by proposing a potential temporary solution to the issue.
“I made the motion to stop looking at the dam on the first project. … I’d be willing to rescind my motion, put the dam back on, finish that study, so we have no repercussions coming back at us,” Reikofski began. “No matter what we do with the study, or not, that’s gonna take time. To help Battle Creek, in the meantime … no matter what we do, we need to clean that ditch out and get the trees out of there, and possibly widen it, so that water doesn’t back up into Battle Creek.”
Reikofski said that by keeping the water out of Battle Creek and allowing it to flow to the northwest side of town, he believes it will dissipate in the surrounding farmland, without additional flooding downstream.
Now, there is a levee on the northwest side of Battle Creek, which Reikofski said would have to be removed to allow the water to flow in that direction.
“We will not be forcing any more water under the 121 bridge, or the box culvert, so it should not affect the two residents down below by the river … and it should not affect Norfolk. … It’ll take pressure off Battle Creek, and that’s what I want,” Reikofski said.
Director Chad Korth, however, wasn’t sold on Reikofski’s idea.
“I was just wondering how many of those landowners would be in agreement to dump water on them?”
Korth said he believed there was not enough open land in that area to carry the water away, as Reikofski had stated.
Director Melissa Temple also challenged the board about making assumptions, when current board members might not be qualified to determine the best possible solutions to the floodwater problem.
“I respect that there are other ideas that are being pushed around, but none of us are engineers on this board, and I think that until an engineer tells us that this is going to work, and that it’s going to meet FEMA requirements, and there’s a way to pay for it, I really want to hear from the professionals who we have hired to give us their advice, and their input.”
Notwithstanding the exchange of new ideas, Battle Creek residents still have concerns about the board’s ability to find a solution that was truly in the best interest of their community.
Matt Rudloff, who has been closely following the issue at board meetings over the past several weeks, questioned board members' motives and what was actually being done to address the problem.
“This has been talked about for years and I came because I heard nothing was going to be done. ... The longer I’ve come to these meetings, the more I’m starting to see through some maybe dirty politics,” Rudloff said. “There are responsibilities that you guys have been elected to do, but some of you on here ... I’m seeing through it.”
Rudloff said he believed many board members were opposed to a solution to the flooding issue because of concerns about eminent domain, but that the 12 core responsibilities of the board say nothing about eminent domain or protecting land for individual landowners at the expense of an entire community.
“My grandpa was a farmer, and I grew up helping him on the farm. My mom inherited the ground that we have,” Rudloff said. “... but 1,200 people can’t move.”
Rudloff said most people in Battle Creek had either given up on the NRD board’s willingness to implement a viable solution to the problem, while others are just assuming that something will be done.
“From what I’ve seen over the past eight weeks, you’re not following your responsibilities,” Rudloff said.
Mayor Heath Mettler of Battle Creek was again on hand to address the directors.
“Our biggest goal, as a community and as a town, is to keep us from being in a flood plain. We have 180 structures that will be in a flood plain if FEMA comes back and you guys don’t come up with an answer,” Mettler said. “You guys are taking the water that’s coming up from the watershed and are willing to flood out people that are north of town. I don’t think that’s legal.”
The board has been under pressure to complete the WFPO study or be faced with repaying a $540,000 federal grant that was awarded for the study three years ago.
While board chairman Roger Gustafson offered speculation as to whether the grant would actually have to be repaid, NRD interim general manager Brian Bruckner confirmed during the meeting that the money would have to be returned if the WFPO study was not completed.
“To the matter of us having to repay the amount invested in this study to date, I just think they don’t want to put us on the spot, but I think we are obligated for that amount,” Bruckner said.
At their last meeting on April 27, NRD board members voted to table a motion that would have authorized completion of the WFPO study. The board will take up the issue again at its next meeting and, according to motion procedures, will have to either have to vote on the issue or agree to remove the motion altogether.