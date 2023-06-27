NRD board chairman finds ‘no violation’ on complaint

Following an investigation into alleged “degrading comments” made by board member Scott Clausen against fellow member Melissa Temple, Lower Elkhorn NRD board chairman Roger Gustafson issued a statement on Monday saying that “no violation” had occurred and therefore no action would be taken.
The NRD statement, however, doesn’t seem to concur with the investigation findings that were issued to Temple, also on Monday.
According to the written explanation given to Temple, the NRD’s internal investigation found that eyewitness accounts of what Clausen said were in conflict and that the results of the investigation were inconclusive. Gustafson said his investigation into the comments was aided by interim general manager Brian Bruckner and that eyewitnesses were interviewed as part of the process.
The alleged comments were made during an April board meeting as Temple was requesting involvement on the hiring committee for a new general manager, along with more transparency in the hiring process.
While Temple was speaking, Clausen was reported to have said to other board members, “she’s not smart enough to be on a committee.”
Following the April meeting, Temple received reports of Clausen’s comments from NRD staffpersons who overheard what was said. After conducting her own investigation into the alleged comments, Temple filed a formal complaint with NRD officials.
During her investigation, Temple also spoke with fellow director Mark Hall, who apparently acknowledged that Clausen did make a comment while Temple was speaking, although he said he could not recall exactly what the comment was, saying that “he definitely verbalizes a lot more that he probably should.”
In her original complaint, Temple alleged that Clausen had engaged in a “... consistent pattern of misogynistic, inappropriate and offensive behavior while on the LENRD board.”
The identity of the staffpersons who overheard the alleged comments has not been released, and Clausen has denied making the statement.
On Monday, Temple reacted to Gustafson’s findings.
“I believe my complaint is warranted, and I am disappointed with aspects of how the investigation was conducted and the resulting outcome. This has been a frustrating process and, having gone through it, I can more deeply understand why people may choose to not hold others to account and file complaints due to the potential backlash.”
Temple added that she stands by her original complaint and that she will continue to honor the commitment she made to constituents to strive for transparency on the board.
“I continue to stand by my statement and encourage others to hold those in leadership positions accountable for their words and deeds regardless of the outcome. One of the campaign promises I made to my constituents was to insist on board accountability and transparency.”
The official statement from the board ends speculation as to what, if any, action would be taken against Clausen. In the statement, Gustafson said “the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors is committed to collegial and civil debate” and expressed his hope and belief that the NRD board could now move forward to manage the natural resources of the district.
On Monday night, Bruckner declined to comment on the complaint or the findings of Gustafson’s investigation. Director Clausen could not be reached for comment.