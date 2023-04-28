NRD board again tables Battle Creek WFPO issue

Outgoing Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager Mike Sousek had hoped to see resolution to the Battle Creek flood study issue, which aims to propose a solution to catastrophic flooding issues in the community.
Again on Thursday night, however, the LENRD board voted to table the issue, leaving the Battle Creek community wondering when, or if, the NRD board will ever make a definitive decision on the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) program.
At issue is whether the board should consider an alternative plan that would incorporate a dam and levee alternative system, which would significantly reduce the flood risk to Battle Creek and could help to mitigate potential flood damage downstream in Norfolk and other communities.
Sousek, who is taking over next week as general manager of the Lower Platte South NRD in Lincoln, has said he believes the alternative plan could be a win-win for both sides of the issue.
“This would be to finish our Battle Creek WFPO plan by incorporating this alternative into the plan, so that if or when the time ever does come, the district will be in a position to secure grant funds,” Sousek said.
While the dam-levee system would cost more than $50 million, the bulk of that price tag would be covered through state and federal grant funds. Still, to this point, most on the board have been opposed to the system and have favored a levee-only system, which is not eligible for grant funding, meaning district taxpayers would have to foot the bill.
Board members who opposed the alternative have said that they are opposed to the use of eminent domain against landowners and that they are opposed to having to pay capital gains taxes on the sale of their property for the project.
Mike Sotak, with Houston Engineering, submitted the proposal for completing the study, which would cost more than $350,000 to complete. Sotak said completing the study and adopting the dam-levee alternative plan could shave as much as $10 million off the cost of some of the other floodwater mitigation proposals.
The original study, which was funded through a grant from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, is now years overdue in completion and the original grant funds have been exhausted, meaning that the burden for completing the study falls on district taxpayers. Furthermore, if the original study is not completed, the board will have to reimburse the original grant funds to the tune of over $500,000.
During his comments, Sousek explained that the board started looking at solving the Battle Creek flooding problem back in 2010, and now, 13 years later, no decision had been made as to exactly how to address the problem.
After an hour’s worth of discussion by the board, chairman Roger Gustafson opened the floor for citizens to address the directors.
“In 1947, my grandparents bought the farm that I currently live on,” said Battle Creek resident Josh Rakowsky. “The house that I live in has never been affected by floodwaters. My house was not built in a flood zone; however … if a levee is constructed, it will stop short of my property, which will cause my property and my home to be in a flood zone.”
Rakowsky said that for the NRD board to decide to build a levee with the knowledge that it would destroy his property is in violation of Nebraska state law.
Curtis Borchers, also of Battle Creek, took exception to comments some of the board members have made about those who choose to live in the community. .
“We’ve been talking about this flooding around Battle Creek for a long time. Over the course of that time, I’ve heard a lot of comments that quite honestly offend me a little bit,” Borchers said. “The comments were basically, ‘Why would you be foolish enough to live in Battle Creek?’ ”
Borchers said his family chooses to remain in Battle Creek for the same reasons most farmers continue to farm, even with the prospect of losing a crop every year; because it’s his home and his way of life.
“So if you’re interested in helping us, there's two ways you can do that,” Borchers said. “Either finish this study and then hopefully undertake this project … or you can wait until the water comes up again and jump in your truck and grab a shovel and come to Battle Creek and help us fill sandbags, because that’s what we’re gonna need to do.”
In April of this year, Sousek was able to secure a one year extension with the NRCS, which avoided having to repay the grant funds; however, the study must not only be completed, but also approved by NRCS before next April, which could take as much as six or seven months.
After director Mike Fleer made a motion to authorize the NRD general manager to negotiate completion of the study once and for all, director Matt Steffen countered with another motion to table the issue altogether, meaning it cannot be voted on again for at least one month.
Chad Korth, who supports completion of the study, questioned whether there would even be a vote a month down the road.
“Which one of you is going to table it again?” Korth asked.
After almost two hours of discussion, the board voted 10-5 to table the WFPO study, leaving the citizens of Battle Creek to once again wait for a solution. Board members Mark Burenheide, Jerry Allemann, Jim Aschoff, Jay Reikofsky, Kris Loberg, Scott Clausen, Gary Loftis, Rod Zohner, Gustafson and Steffen voted in favor of tabling the issue. Members Melissa Temple, Anthony Wisnieski, Mark Hall, Fleer and Korth voted against.