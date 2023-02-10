During Thursday afternoon’s Lower Elkhorn NRD board meeting, directors received an update on the financial options for funding the proposed Battle Creek Watershed levee project from general manager Mike Sousek.
According to the information presented by Sousek, should the board follow through with its decision to abandon the engineering study on a proposed dam in Battle Creek, the NRD will be responsible for reimbursing the federal government for the cost of the 90% complete study, or just over $500,000.
“If we just stop and not finish it, I’m being led to believe that we will be in breach of our contract with the federal government, and they’re going to expect us to pay the money back,” Sousek said.
Additionally, Sousek said, $325,000 will be needed to perform a new board requested study on a proposed levy around Battle Creek, and federal funds will not apply, leaving the costs of both studies as a burden on taxpayers.
NRD board members and officials have been grappling with how to address the Battle Creek flooding issue for several years and as yet have not come up with a viable solution.
At their last meeting, board members voted to cease consideration of a potential $50 million dam project, which could have likely solved the flooding issue. After federal and state grant funding, as well as $3.3 million in local funds from Battle Creek, that plan would have cost taxpayers $7 million.
By an 11-4 margin, however, board members voted to nix the dam project from consideration, saying that they were unwilling to exercise eminent domain on more than 1,800 acres of crop land now owned by area farm producers.
“We voted 11-4 to throw these dams out. That’s a pretty loud voice,” said board member Scott Clausen of Norfolk.
“The dams are over, so quit sailing that ship,” Clausen said, directing his comments toward Sousek.
Clausen said that he questioned the results of the engineering studies that had been presented to the board and that perhaps another engineering firm should be considered.
Following the vote on the dam project at the January meeting, the board directed Sousek to look into the financial viability of the $42 million levee project, which is not eligible for the state or federal grants. According to Sousek’s report at Thursday’s meeting, the total bill for the levee would fall into the hands of district property taxpayers over the next 10 years. Under this plan, the NRD would be required to raise its property tax levy in the district to the maximum level allowed by law.
Sousek added that the board could choose to borrow the money for the levee project; however, that option would add as much as another $17.4 million in interest to the price tag on the project and would likely extend the term of the property tax increase.
Board members Gary Loftis and Melissa Temple spoke up against discontinuing the dam study and urged the board to lean toward more fiscal responsibility for all people in the district.
“We can bring in more engineering firms, but that’s just more money. I think we need to be wise stewards of our money and trust the professionalism of these engineers,” Temple said. “We did bring in a second opinion and paid for that. At what point are we just throwing away money?”
Loftis added that he believes it is a critical mistake for the board to walk away from the dam study and have to repay the government, while it is so close to completion.
Battle Creek residents speak
Two Battle Creek area citizens spoke up during Thursday’s meeting, voicing their concerns about the board’s direction regarding the watershed flooding issue.
Battle Creek resident Terry Boecker said she feels the board is overlooking the needs of the community in favor of farm producers in the area.
“We have flood insurance, but until our house is floated down the river, we will receive no compensation for our loss,” Boecker said. “Each of you, as an impartial elected official, determined that because we’re not farmers, we have no value.”
Boecker added that as homeowners in the community, they will receive no assistance from the board or the county and no federal subsidy money should their home flood in the future.
“Our lives, our animals, our 401(k) depend on this board for flood protection, which to my understanding is one of the stated goals of the NRD: Protecting lives, protecting property, protecting the future ... my future,” Boecker concluded.
Area resident Josh Rakowsky also addressed the board.
“If you do that levy, and stop it at the 121 bridge, that water will run around in that field, and that will wipe me out,” Rakowsky said. “All that water flooding Battle Creek is bad, but if you take that water and push it north, it’ll wipe me out. Three generations of Rakowskys have farmed that ground, and I don’t want you guys to ruin it.”
Following citizens’ comments, board chairman Roger Gustafson abruptly suspended discussions, citing time constraints, because of the NRD banquet following the meeting.
“We’re going to come back and visit this discussion at the next meeting or two, if we could.”
The board gave no specific indication of when the Battle Creek Watershed issue will be re-addressed or when a determination on the proposed levy study would be made.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday at the NRD meeting room on Square Turn Boulevard in Norfolk. Thirteen of 15 board members were in attendance for the 90-minute meeting, with Mark Hall and Chad Korth not present. Approximately 40 citizens and NRD staff members were also in attendance. Below is a recap of the meeting.
* * *
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND ACTION
— A public hearing was held concerning a violation of the LENRD conditions for approval policy of new irrigation wells. No immediate action was taken on the issue.
PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS
— The board heard discussions regarding a soil moisture sensor cost share program.
— The board heard discussions and public comment regarding the Battle Creek Watershed plan, as well as a financial plan for funding a proposed levee around the Battle Creek community from NRD general manager Mike Sousek.
WATER RESOURCES
— Board members heard a report and discussion on compliance with annual groundwater allocations in the eastern Madison and Wayne County quantity management sub-areas.
— Board members received a status update and report on activities related to submittal of annual water use reports, which were due Dec. 1, 2022.
ADMINISTRATIVE
— Board members received an update on Longitude 103.
— Board members received an update on tractor lease.