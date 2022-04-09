As Norfolk Public Schools struggles to find staff among the teacher shortage, students and currently employed teachers may start to feel the effects.
NPS has 12 unfilled staff or teacher positions and, as of Wednesday, no applicants, either.
“If we are unable to fill all of our positions, it will most certainly affect our current teachers,” said Angie Baumann, the human resources director for NPS.
According to Baumann, if the district is unable to fill the positions, it will have to make adjustments within some of the schools. These changes may be mandatory reassignments, increasing class sizes and reducing the number of courses available for Norfolk junior and high school students.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said in a statement that the district is working hard to prevent these changes from happening.
“We do not want to use any of these options, and we are working very hard to keep that from happening. Unfortunately, the reality is that we do not have any applicants for some of these positions,” Thompson said.
Baumann said the district has had 31 total resignations this year. Last year, NPS had 34 resignations.
“So our total number right now is less than what we had last year, but we have some positions that we're struggling with more than in the past,” Baumann said. “The overall teacher shortage isn't new to us — that was happening before the pandemic. But it has been magnified, and it is more difficult to fill positions now.”
While the teacher shortage is prevalent across the nation, smaller communities are having a harder time attracting and retaining teachers, Baumann said.
According to Baumann, one reason this may be is due to everything that metro areas can offer versus smaller communities.
“We have a lot of Norfolk Public Schools alumni that teach for us so we're always excited when that happens, but drawing someone out of the metro is a challenge,” Baumann said.
The school district has made efforts throughout the years to combat the teacher shortage, such as annually increasing the hourly pay for employees.
During the March Norfolk School Board of Education meeting, the board approved a 3.5% compensation increase for both hourly and salary staff for 2022-23. The board also increased pay for school nurses, substitute teachers, district administrators and the superintendent.
Last year, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved a $2.54 per hour raise for all hourly paid staff.
Baumann said the district also works with several colleges to advertise in an effort to attract new applicants.
“I work closely with several colleges that graduate education majors to try and be able to share information and job descriptions with them,” Baumann said. “We're reaching out beyond state lines into other states, trying to attract people to Northeast Nebraska.”
While the school district has had little luck finding job applicants for the 12 unfilled positions, administrators are holding onto hope thanks to LB 1218, which is making its way through the Nebraska Legislature.
“LB 1218 is currently out there, and that would adjust certification requirements and address some loan forgiveness for educators,” Baumann said. “So anything that our senators can do to help promote and engage college students in the education programs will certainly benefit our school systems.”
LB 1218 also would create the Teach in Nebraska Today Program, which would provide up to $5,000 a year for five years for first-year educators and $1,000 in student loan forgiveness for teachers in training after they complete student teaching programs.
“LB 1218 could help entice more candidates to apply for teaching positions within Nebraska by providing multiple pathways to teacher certification and providing loan forgiveness for teachers,” Thompson said in her statement to the Daily News.
According to Baumann, Norfolk is also making efforts to help keep educators in the community. One of the ways the community is helping is through initiatives such as Growing Together, which pairs students with local entrepreneurs.
“Finding ways to attract our younger teachers will be really important, and it's a community task,” Baumann said.
According to Baumann, the district has no deadline for getting the open positions filled.