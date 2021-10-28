NPS staff highlight district success at traditions breakfast

Community members, teachers and administrators gathered at Northeast Community College on Thursday morning to celebrate the success of Norfolk Public Schools during its annual traditions breakfast.
Callan Collins, director of the NPS Foundation, emphasized what work the organization has done since her recent hire in May.
More than $71,000 in scholarships, 100% fueled by community donors, were distributed to NPS students this spring. About $12,500 in dual-credit scholarships were also available to students who gained credits from Northeast while learning in the district.
“Every year, the NPS Foundation offers many learning opportunities for students, and we have been dedicated to success of students for 25 years,” Collins said. “The foundation (also) gets the great privilege to make post-secondary education happen.”
Teachers received $20,024 in classroom grants, which pay for materials and projects typically not funded by NPS. About $43,850 in donations were also specifically designated for STEM enhancements in different buildings.
As the event’s keynote speaker, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson highlighted the ways the district prevailed through a tumultuous period caused by the pandemic.
“March 13, 2020, is a day I will always remember. It’s the day I called off school for not a day, a week, but five long months,” Thompson said. “I wrestled with the impact it would have on our families, community and schools. ... I’m very proud how the Panther family really came together.”
When school doors shuttered, the foundation helped raise $52,000 worth of Wi-Fi hotspots, equipped with one year of service, for students who needed connection for remote learning.
The district also brought back a dozen recent graduates to serve as teacher substitutes over their Christmas break when buildings reopened.
A “Panther Pantry” was established at Norfolk High, which provides food, clothing and hygiene items for free to students who can’t get them at home.
Thompson said the success of the pantry has been so positive, donors are looking to establish more at other schools in the district.
Some records were broken this year, even with COVID-19 looming, Thompson said. Parent teacher conferences had increased participation because families were able to tune in through Zoom instead of physically coming to schools.
NPS also obtained the best graduation rate in its history.
Over the past decade, Norfolk High graduation rates have soared almost 18%, including 2.4% in the past year.
“The last school year was unpredictable, messy and hard work at times,” Thompson said. “But we made it through what was probably the most difficult school year in history.”
Thompson said there are several challenges the district is still facing.
Learning is still being interrupted by COVID-19, with students having to quarantine either with the virus or after being exposed.
NPS also continues to have an ongoing staff shortage, although a recent $2.54 per hour increase has helped bring in new applications for classified staff.
Enrollment growth is also still recovering from the pandemic. More than 100 students dropped out of the district when remote learning hit, and numbers are slow to return. In the fall of 2019, NPS had about 4,572 students. There are only about 4,480 since the last enrollment report in September.
“It would be easy to let ourselves be overwhelmed by the challenges of the pandemic and worry about all of the negative what-ifs that could happen,” Thompson said. “But our past experience shows us that we can be successful even in the middle of a pandemic if we focus on what’s truly important and if we work together with our foundation, our community and our many generous donors who believe in Norfolk Public Schools.”