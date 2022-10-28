Norfolk Public Schools staff, administrators and foundation members gathered at Northeast Community College on Thursday for the district’s annual Traditions Breakfast.
Orchestral music from NPS students set the mood for celebrating the district’s success at the breakfast, which started at 7 a.m.
Callan Collins, director of the NPS Foundation, provided an update on the foundation’s scholarships and grants that were awarded this year.
According to Collins, the NPS Foundation awarded more than $20,000 in classroom grants this year. The grants go toward items and activities that are not typically funded by the district. Examples of what the funding went to this year included a mentoring program, 3D printers, science experiments, field trips, recycling programs and more.
“These grants are always very impactful and appreciated by all the teachers who received them,” Collins said.
A large part of the foundation’s work also goes toward scholarships for NPS students.
This year, 125 students were awarded $100 in dual-credit scholarships. And more than $75,000 in scholarships was granted to the graduating class of 2022, Collins said.
According to Collins, the NPS Foundation also partnered with community donors this year to provide the district with around $110,000 for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) projects.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS, reflected on the district’s achievements at the Traditions Breakfast.
Thompson said when she first introduced strategic planning to NPS 10 years ago, not everyone was excited about it.
“... Their previous experience had been one where people spent an extended amount of time putting a plan together,” Thompson said. “Then they put it in the binder and put that binder on the shelf and forgot about it. They thought it was a waste of time.”
With the district’s previous strategic plans, the district has updated safety and security in its buildings, updated its curriculum and instruction model and added 13 career academies, Thompson said.
The district also has added licensed mental health professionals and another school resource officer, she said.
“And finally, we created the Power of Preschool and developed our Little Panthers Preschool program,” Thompson said, “which I believe is one of the best early childhood programs in the state, maybe even nation. These goals have had a very strong positive impact on our students.”
Thompson said the district’s current focus is on addressing the significant learning loss that was caused by the pandemic.
From 2019 to 2021, NPS student achievement in Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing for math decreased by 22%; reading scores fell by 18% and language usage decreased by 17%.
Since then, student achievement has been inching back up to the district’s 2019 scores, Thompson said. Compared to last year, scores this year for MAP math testing increased by 9%; reading by 6% and language usage by 7%.
“That was thanks to a lot of hard work by our teachers and our staff, which means we not only have to support our students, but we need to support our staff, too,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the nationwide shortage of teachers is getting worse every year, as fewer young adults choose to go into education and veteran teachers retire.
Going into the teaching profession is a calling, she said.
“But that calling will only go so far as teachers are marred by negativity, false rumors, political attacks and upset patrons,” Thompson said. “There may be teachers in other districts in Oregon or California or New York, who are lazy or incompetent or disingenuous. But the teachers here in Norfolk are hard-working, dedicated people who genuinely care about our students and want them to be successful.”