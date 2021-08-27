Norfolk Public Schools is implementing any changes to COVID-19 guidelines by building or classroom rather than across the district for the 2021-22 school year.
During a Thursday board of education meeting, Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said a change in mask requirements, social distancing protocols or learning format would be made depending on a school’s number of cases.
Administration also is monitoring cases in each classroom in all the elementary schools. This means a COVID guideline could be issued to one class in a building but not the others, if it has a high number of positive cases. Thompson said it isn’t realistic to do this in the middle school, junior high and high school as students move between classrooms too often.
This monitoring system is similar to last year’s, although NPS did issue a districtwide mask mandate during the 2020-21 school year. Currently, masks are still optional in all NPS school buildings.
Many larger districts, such as Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island public schools, have implemented districtwide mask requirements. Out of 60 Northeast Nebraska school districts, only two of them now require masks for all staff and students, according to a Norfolk Daily News analysis.
The district also has resumed publicly reporting each building’s COVID-19 positivity rate through its online dashboard, which will be updated every Wednesday.
“We are monitoring cases very carefully,” Thompson said. “So far, our cases have been very low, well below half percent in all buildings, so that is good.”
The last dashboard update recorded COVID cases in only the middle school and high school. Both buildings had under a 0.2% positivity rate.
Thompson said if a building reaches a 2-3% positivity rate — or a 10-15% absenteeism rate for all illnesses — she will reconvene with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to discuss the possibility of implementing mask requirements, increased social distancing or other COVID guidelines. This also will happen if a specific elementary class experiences increasing cases.
“I like the approach. It's very logical and keeps tabs on building level,” said Tammy Day, board vice president, at Thursday’s meeting. “Lets hope we never hit those thresholds, for everyone’s sake.”
Changes in protocols, or switching to hybrid or remote learning, don’t just depend on positivity rate but other factors, including ability to social distance; ability to cohort; staffing; and type of virus spread.
Parents will be notified if there are two or more confirmed positive cases in their children’s class.
“Last year we notified even if there was one (case) and that became very cumbersome and annoying to parents," Thompson said.
NPS also updated its isolation guidelines following recommendation from Elkhorn Logan Valley.
Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 have to self-isolate for 10 days past symptom onset. If students or employees are exposed, they need to self-monitor for 14 days and are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
If they develop symptoms, they also must self-isolate for 10 days past symptom onset.
Thompson said the district’s COVID-19 plan is general enough it doesn’t have to be amended or adopted every time a similar slight change is made.
“It allows us the flexibility we need in order to adapt to changing guidelines from Elkhorn Logan Valley,” she said. “We are following these guidelines and tracking very carefully.”