Norfolk Public Schools is contradicting nationwide trends with its enrollment numbers.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said at the district’s board of education meeting in September that NPS is expected not only to rebound, but also exceed the enrollment numbers that it had before the pandemic.
NPS also is deviating from nationwide trends, as public schools across the U.S. are struggling to retain or attract students.
Thompson said enrollment at NPS was increasing steadily before the pandemic. However, the district lost 135 students during the height of the pandemic, which was a loss of around 2.95%.
This was consistent with a nationwide trend from 2019-20, which saw a decrease of 1.4 million students, or 3%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
“Students were going into homeschooling or moving out of the district, and that decrease in enrollment was very consistent with what we saw in schools all across the nation,” Thompson said.
However, Thompson said Nebraska is one of only 12 states that is expected to show an increase in enrollment from 2020-30.
An email from NPS verified that Thompson found this enrollment information from the District Administrator magazine, which got its information from the National Center for Education Statistics.
“Our state is expected to grow enrollment by 1%. And our local data actually looks better,” Thompson said.
Thompson said enrollment at NPS has increased by 111 students since the start of the pandemic, which is an increase of 2.45%.
“So that's really putting us close to our pre-pandemic levels and actually puts us on track to exceed those numbers by next September,” Thompson said.
Other schools in Northeast Nebraska also have experienced an increase in enrollment.
Jake Luhr, superintendent Battle Creek Public Schools, said his district’s enrollment has increased by 18.8% over the past five years.
“Our numbers are considerably higher now than they were in the spring of 2020 when we were dealing with closing due to the pandemic,” Luhr said.
Darren Soucie, superintendent of Stanton Community Schools, provided the Daily News with enrollment numbers from the past three years. In 2020-21, Stanton Community Schools had 379 students. Then in 2021-22, the number of students enrolled increased to 387. The district’s current enrollment, which could change by the end of the school year, is 383.
Howells-Dodge Consolidated School district also has seen an increase in student enrollment, according to Mark Ernst, school superintendent. The district’s total enrollment last year was 279 students, while this year’s current enrollment is 297.
“Some of this can be attributed to a preschool class of 36 students,” Ernst said. “Our enrollment figures have held steady over the eight years that I have been in the district and have actually gradually increased over the last couple of years.”
Metro area schools in Nebraska, such as Omaha Public Schools and Lincoln Public Schools, usually wait until November to reveal their enrollment numbers.