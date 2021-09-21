After Norfolk Public Schools announced how it will distribute more than $6.5 million in the last round of federal COVID-19 relief money, parents took to an online survey to voice their concerns.
District administrators recently addressed each suggestion from the community and explained the reasoning behind the allocations, which were officially approved during a school board meeting on Sept. 13.
About 64% of the 101 respondents approved of the allocation plan, while 28% said it wasn’t acceptable, according to board of education documents. Around 8% had varying responses about liking the plan but wishing parts were different.
The majority of responses with concerns scrutinized the district’s decision to use about $4 million to renovate Bel Air Elementary.
People said Bel Air wasn’t the only school with repair needs and the allocation was too much money for one building.
The school was chosen to be included in the grant because social distancing is difficult because of class and facility space issues. There are struggles scheduling lunch, meetings and physical education because the multipurpose area — the smallest out of all the elementary schools — can’t fit all of the students.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said Bel Air Elementary was the only school that qualified to receive money from the grant, which was the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), set in motion by the American Rescue Plan.
“All of our elementary schools were built as two-track elementary buildings. And we have, due to increased enrollment, put three tracks in Bel Air. We are utilizing every bit of space available, including some closets and hallways as meeting spaces,” she said. “... We cannot accomplish the social distancing that is necessary at Bel Air right now.”
Thompson stressed that other facility improvements are ongoing within the district. Both Lincoln Elementary and Grant Elementary are under renovation.
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, said the concern is valid, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Bel Air Elementary to receive funding without affecting taxpayers.
“That school is not on par with other schools,” he said. “We talk about all of our students — that includes Bel Air. It’s not favoritism; they are not at par with Grant or Washington.”
The second most common concern was that the allocation plan didn’t give enough money to support social/emotional learning or anti-bullying programs.
Thompson said administrators believe this is important. The $1.86 million allocated to addressing learning loss fulfills everything that was requested by the district’s learning gap committee in regard to academic or social/emotional learning, she said.
“All of the academic and social/emotional pieces have been funded in this proposal and right now, at this time, we don’t believe there are additional resources needed in those areas,” Thompson said.
The plan also will be reviewed at least every six months, allowing the district to adjust allocations if needed. For example, Thompson said she could move more funding from the Bel Air Elementary renovation to social/emotional learning if concerns arise in the future.
Several community members said the funds should be used toward things that don’t qualify under the ESSER plan.
Thompson said the federal relief money can’t be used for the following suggestions: Property tax relief, transportation, employee raises, free meals or building a new high school.
Two people said some of the allocations should be used to purchase COVID-19 tests for families. Thompson said while this is acceptable under grant guidelines, the return to learn committee didn’t want to get involved in testing.
“(The committee) thought in regards to testing, our role was to ask families and their child, who has symptoms, to go in and get tested,” she said.
Finally, the district has worked in a small amount for indirect costs, Robinson said.
If any funds are left over by September 2024 — which he said is probably not likely — up to $38,000 can be used for items like the costs incurred through the grant process. This could be used to pay employees for their time working on the grant over the next three years.
“We have always thought we have to take care of what the grant was intended for first and foremost, at the highest level, and not necessarily worry about us,” he said. “But at the end of the day, there’s a little space in there if we need it.”
Robinson said most grants have a spot for indirect costs, but the district has never used the whole amount.
“We want to use the money for kids,” Thompson said. “For instruction and materials — not the administrative costs.”
* * *
