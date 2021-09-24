The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Zach Westerman, Steve Abler, Merlin Milander, Stan Schapman and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Raymond Flood, Jim Prauner and Joy Griffith.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Rhonda Cortner, zoning office assistant; four members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 6-0 to recommend for approval the application of Michael and Sara Dewey to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property north of Battle Creek near the intersection of 845th Road and 549th Avenue. The Deweys purchased the property from previous owners who had a conditional-use permit to build the house, but the permit expired. The Deweys own 4.93 acres and intend to build next year if the permit is approved. It will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration.
— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report from Heather McWhorter. Also received an update about the Nebraska Planning Conference that was last week in Kearney, as well as zoning enforcement actions that had to be taken around the county.