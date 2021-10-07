With TikTok challenges circulating social media, schools around Nebraska and the country are experiencing a rise in vandalism and destructive behavior.
A popular challenge encourages students to damage or steal school property and then post a video of their success on the social media app, TikTok. Common items that are stolen or vandalized are soap dispensers, lockers and toilets.
While there haven’t been many of these incidents in Norfolk schools, administrators are warning students that if they partake, they could face serious consequences.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said the district has seen only a few students vandalize restroom soap and towel dispensers for the TikTok trend.
The incidents were mostly at the junior high school and high school, resulting in a couple of students receiving in-school suspensions.
“It appears that has started to subside, and we are hoping we are turning a corner,” Thompson said.
Officials from Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic School and Christ Lutheran School have said they haven’t experienced any similar incidents.
More recently, a TikTok “slap a teacher” challenge prompts students to hit a teacher on camera. Thompson said there haven’t been any reports of this at NPS, but the district would “not tolerate” such behavior.
“We will definitely have severe consequences for that if anything happens,” she said. “Slapping a teacher would be much more significant — and it would depend on the context or severity of it — but it could be anywhere from short-term suspension or expulsion to a citation from the police.”
The Nebraska State Education Association, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Association of School Boards issued a statement on Oct. 1 warning parents and students that the TikTok challenges are not a joke.
“Whether you’re the person that slaps a teacher, or videotapes it, we support pressing charges — whether you’re an accomplice or the actual person committing the crime,” said Maddie Fennell, NSEA executive director. “It is not funny or cute or acceptable to destroy property or to deliberately physically hurt someone.”
Thompson said anything like the latest “slap a teacher” challenge is assault and could be treated as such by the Norfolk Police Division.
“We would certainly encourage parents to have conversations about dangers with their children of accepting challenges on social media,” she said, “especially when there can be severe consequences for things like vandalism or harassment, with the school or law enforcement.”