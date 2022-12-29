MADISON — Usually, the biggest controversy over new license plates in Nebraska is the design.
Oftentimes, it seems as though it takes residents of the Cornhusker State a year or two to warm up to the new design and what its image portrays to residents of other states.
This year — at least in Madison County — some residents are likely to be upset by the plates because they won’t be able to get their same numbers back.
Madison County is one of seven counties where residents might not be able to get their same number through no fault of their own or local county officials.
Madison County — which features the number 7 followed by a hyphen and a letter followed by up to four digits — didn’t get its usual number of license plates to start the year.
Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said the county usually gets all its A, B and half its C numbers in the first quarter. This year, Madison County received only half of its A numbers and none of the others.
That means hundreds of residents may not be able to get their same numbers, some of whom may have had them for years.
Primrose said she knows there are going to be upset residents.
“The people of Madison County are very attached to their numbers,” Primrose said.
The shortage affects four types of plate classifications: Cars, commercial trucks, farm and motorcycle.
“We’ll be dealing with it all year long,” Primrose said.
Nebraska has a new license plate designed and implemented every six years, as is required by Nebraska law.
Primrose said the state should have known about the numbers needed, but she was told that a shortage of supplies and labor created the issues.
Madison County isn’t supposed to get any more plates until the next quarter.
The new design is a mosaic pattern depicting the “Genius of Creative Energy.” It is based on artwork inside the Capitol building in Lincoln.
It was designed by Nebraska-based brand and design consultant Drew Davies, who said it reflects the creative energy of all Nebraskans.
So far, workers in the Madison County Treasurer’s Office are being creative to make the problem as least disruptive as possible. They have gone through and pulled all the numbers of vehicles that have been sold or residents who have moved out of state.
That will enable those numbers in the A series to be given to people who last February, for example, purchased a new vehicle and were given a C number.
Now they will get a new A number not currently in use and not the number of someone who already has that number in Nebraska.
So what happens if all those numbers are gone and residents need to renew their plates? Will they be given a number that someone else has?
Primrose said that would happen — new numbers could duplicate those on current plates. When it comes time for the previous holders of the license plate number to renew and get new plates, they won’t be able to get their old number.
The Nebraska Treasurers Association is among those who are discouraged, Primrose said.
Again, the reason why different numbers will be issued to some people is because of supply issues and not local county officials, Primrose said.
“I’m glad it’s not an election year,” she said.