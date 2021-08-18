Rising COVID-19 cases have caused Northeast Community College to update its pandemic guidelines and programs as students prepare to start the fall semester next week.
While the college will still have full capacity in residence halls and class schedules, Northeast officials are now strongly recommending masks be worn inside campus buildings.
President Leah Barrett said faculty are being encouraged to ask their students to wear masks in class. Students will be asked to bring masks with them as they start courses on Monday, Aug. 23.
“We will continue to monitor the situation to see if we want masks to be mandatory. We believe we could make that decision and implement it quite quickly,” Barrett said. “We just have to keep an eye on that and really be in tune to the situation. We want to stay with in-person learning.”
The pandemic forced Northeast to shift the majority of classes online as students and faculty entered the 2020-21 school year.
With the start of the 2021-22 school year only days away, the college is still sticking to its previously announced plan of returning mostly to “normal” with its academic schedule. Almost 75% of classes will be in-person this fall, an increase from 37% this spring, according to a July update from the institutional research department. The fall semester also will consist of 21% in online classes, a decrease from 37%.
The college is still keeping about 5% of courses virtual, down from 26% last semester.
“Northeast has been working extremely hard to ensure that our students have a traditional college experience as we return to normal operations,” Barrett said in a media release.
The college also is planning to create a program to offer incentives for students and staff who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Gift cards and other prizes will be up for grabs, even for those who have already received a vaccine.
Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, said administrators are working on a campaign to educate people about the benefits of getting vaccinated.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics on the college’s Norfolk campus for all employees and students on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 26.
“The timing of the clinic, especially on the 19th, works perfectly as it is the day students move into the residence halls on the Norfolk campus. It is also one day prior to fall orientation,” Nipp said. “So we will have a number of students, faculty and staff here who will have the opportunity to get the vaccine.”
Another previous change caused by the pandemic is staying this year — the opportunity for students to take an intersession between the fall and spring semesters.
Last winter, more than 250 students enrolled in the intersession, which allows them to earn additional credits when they would normally have a break. This year’s intersession will run from Monday, Dec. 20, to Friday, Jan. 14, with time off in between for the holidays.
“Operating under the pandemic has been challenging, but I am hopeful that will be able to get back into a routine as we begin the fall semester,” Barrett said in the release. “... Everyone is looking forward to seeing students as they return to campus as we begin the new year.”